Women’s team protested against their Federation jumping onto the field with only the uniform shirt

The members of a women’s team from Bréquigny Frenchmen jumped onto the pitch with bare legs as a measure of protest for what they consider to be a discriminatory act with respect to their male counterparts.

The unusual scene was starred by the players of the Bréquigny, team of Rennes (north of the country) in the party of the French Cup. In this competition, the French Soccer Federation (FFF) provides the uniforms to the participating teams, with the logos of the tournament sponsors.

The problem is that while men’s teams are FFF He provides them with the complete uniform (shirt, pants and socks), he only gave the female shirts the t-shirts.

In order not to comply with the regulations, the players lowered their socks and hid their pants under their shirts, receiving the ovation of the hundreds of fans who witnessed the match live.

His rivals from Stade Brestois They even greeted them with a hall of honor upon leaving the locker room.

Last March, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the players of the Bréquigny They were already protagonists when training in underwear to protest against this difference in treatment.

The FFF has promised to provide full uniforms to the women’s teams … Starting next season.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: QATAR 2022: WHAT DO YOU NEED TO TRAVEL TO THE WORLDWIDE?