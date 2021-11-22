Without a law favorable to clean energy GM would no longer invest in Mexico

If Mexico does not have renewable energies and a legal framework focused on sustainability, it will cease to be an investment destination in the short and medium term for General Motors and other companies, warned its president and CEO, Francisco Garza, specifying that the Capital could be diverted to the United States, Canada or Brazil, among other countries.

In the context of the initiative for constitutional reform in electricity matters promoted by the government of President López Obrador, the businessman stated that the long-term plans of the automaker are not going to stop at its vision of zero emissions, so that “if there is no a legal framework, a structural framework in Mexico focused on the production of renewable energies, General Motors is not going to stop its vision zero, zero, zero ”.

The federal government’s initiative proposes closing the electricity commercialization market to private investment, limiting the private generation quota to 46% of total electricity generation and modifying the order of electricity dispatch to give priority to the power plants of the Federal Commission of Electricity, which would imply that its fuel oil or coal plants would be dispatched first than private renewable plants.

Likewise, it proposes the cancellation of all current generation permits and contracts and advances the termination of the electricity self-sufficiency regime, with which some companies cover their electricity demand (several of them do so with wind or solar energy).

When participating in the 49th Annual Convention of the Mexican Institute of Finance Executives (IMEF), the CEO of the largest manufacturer of light vehicles in Mexico declared: “If the conditions are not on the table, I believe that Mexico will not be the destination of investment in the short and medium term and today as our investments take between five and seven years, we are evaluating that if the conditions are not there, then that dollar that was going to be invested in Mexico goes to the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, Europe and Mexico are no longer an important destination ”.

During the conference on “Investing in Mexico: Foreign Investment Perspective”, the President of General Motors commented on the importance of having a regulatory framework on energy that transitions towards clean energy.

The Detroit giant announced in 2020 that it would invest 27,000 million dollars by 2025 in projects related to electromobility, mainly in the United States. Although, being part of the North American region, GM informed that it would invest 1,100 million dollars for Mexico, with the purpose of producing electric vehicles in its Mexican plants.

“There is an important factor that will define whether or not to put that hand brake on investment, an important factor and I think that it is not only the decision of General Motors, but of many companies, it is that we have a long-term vision. to see a world with zero emissions, zero collisions and congestion. And for that to happen we have to invest in new technologies, “said the CEO of the automaker.

In this sense, Garza declared that the manufacturing sites and the supplier base are zero emissions; the goal is that 100% of the energy consumed by this company by 2040 is clean.

