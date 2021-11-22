Willy’s Wonderland, because Nicolas Cage is still in business!

It is well known to every inveterate movie fan that the name of Nicolas Cage – winner of an Oscar for Best Actor for that magnificent film by Mike Figgis, Leaving Las Vegas (1995) – from time to time he went from becoming one of the favorites of Hollywood and the Academy … to a nonstop hero in the underworld of cinema underground and series B.

Quite a milestone, if you will allow me, of the new horror genre.

Perhaps it was for having dared to appear in the infamous remake 2006 directed by Neil LaBute, The wicker man, which for many intellectuals critics was the main responsible for burying his career – how can we forget him in that horrible bear suit that has already become a classic among memes. Or maybe, just maybe, because just a year after the premiere of that infumable hodgepodge he was in charge of bringing to life the famous ghost avenger from Marvel comics with that decaffeinated adaptation by Mark Steven Johnson, Ghost rider (2007).

But everyone agreed at the time that the actor responsible for great classics, such as Wild at Heart (1990) by David Lynch or 8mm (1999) by Joel Schumacher, would go from his glory days – where we were able to take him seriously – to an almost eternal and inexorable oblivion. Where few critics – out of respect for his prestige at least – would dare to speak of him as the promise he once was …

The truth dear padawansIt is that it does not matter much how this busy change happened that annoys, enrages and cajoles some, but makes others extremely happy and even proud. As I suspect, Nicolas Cage is also not entirely interested in how some pretentiously claim that he went from “heaven” to go straight to “hell.”

That is, once the statuette for Best Actor was received in 96, straight from the hands of the scholars of the seventh art, and having appeared in one of the best films ever filmed in the history of cinema, it was no longer necessary to prove to anyone how good he could be was no longer necessary because it would be searching the obvious.

It is 2021 and what some swore with tremendous pride has not been fulfilled one bit! Nicolas Cage, unfortunately for the naysayers: HAS NOT BEEN FORGOTTEN. IT HAS NOT GONE OUT OF FASHION. In fact, quite the opposite.

We already mentioned it in some of my articles’Double pack‘dedicated to this same actor. The modern facet of Nicolas Cage in the fantasy genre has meant a shocking revelation for locals and strangers. See him handle unconventional situations and even far from what we ever knew of him. Inside ghostly or even monstrous horrors. Facing the most repulsive tragedies and exploiting the oldest and most intense emotion of the human being such as fear.

That’s Nicolas Cage in the horror category! A new, if underappreciated way of reading an actor.

From Brian Taylor’s hilarious but gory black comedy, Mom and dad (2017), where a strange transmission forces parents to kill their own children, even the lysergic and experimental Mandy (2018) by Panos Cosmatos, in which Cage plays a broken man seeking revenge after a bloodthirsty cult claimed the life of his wife.

From the little known Primal (2019) in their foray into the genre of animal horror, facing off against a wild jaguar inside a huge drifting ship, until his magnificent performance in the Richard Stanley film Color out of Space (2019) facing the cosmic horrors that came out of the sheets of Lovecraft himself.

Cage is now a action man within the fantasy genre. A powerful man who seeks to confront any evil creature or deity that threatens the planet. A man of action, in the style of John Wick, that I adore with all my might!

Nobody can deny me that this is one of his best facets by far, it is one of the best and even the most valued that he has had in his entire career. And for example, the latest of his greatest feats recently released on digital platforms. Which has gone from being crushed by intellectual criticism, even revered by every lover of the repulsive and bloody.

Directed by none other than an unknown and almost ignored filmmaker like Kevin Lewis – responsible for films as moderately good as The Third Nail (2007) or terribly bad as The Drop (2006) – Willy’s wonderland (2021), for a change, is a series B tape apparently inspired — I REPEAT: apparently inspired — by the famous indies video game franchise: Five nights at freddy’s, from animator, producer and developer Scott Cawthon.

Or what it would be in other words: a horror movie about animatronic dolls from killer fast food franchises. Did someone say fear?

At this stage of the game and with all that we have received from Nicolas Cage, nothing should surprise or alarm us. If you’ve already faced off against a man-eating jaguar and a cult of psychedelic assassins in sadomasochistic outfits, animatronic dolls are for nothing. And you know what I think about it? Which is a fucking gem.

Fuck the prestige! Nobody in their right mind would sit and watch a movie by this actor, in his new facet, waiting to see the new one Leaving Las Vegas (1995) because he would be a real idiot. Willy’s wonderland (2021) is just what you’re looking for if you’re an avid Nicolas Cage fan -Which swallows everything in what appears- or if the crazy plots of the B movies are your greatest weakness.

The plot? A hard-faced and reserved stranger, lover of energy drinks and trapped in a road town after his car goes flat, has to do some cleaning work inside an abandoned restaurant called “The Wonderful World from Willy ”to pay for the repairs and be on his way. The problem? It is presumed by the locals that this place is cursed. The result? One of the best films of its kind next to perhaps the hilarious Pyscho Goreman (2020) of Steven Kostanski.

To Caesar what is Caesar’s, dear ones padawans. This movie is just what he offers and no one could reproach him for anything about it. It has all the necessary and indispensable elements to fulfill you in the matter. Each and every one of the ingredients to turn this cheap piece of shit into sucking eyes, into a cult classic for later generations:

Old-school effects, on the one hand, full of botargas – although quite simplistic being only anthropomorphic animals, they give a bad feeling that you shit – and scenes gore of the finest category. Characters with practically no development whatsoever – most of them adolescents, as the principles of the slasher— and that they only serve as cannon fodder for the curiosity of the spectators.

Cage, playing this unfortunate, serious and reserved outsider – with virtually no lines in the entire film – demonstrates hierarchy just by looks. Only with the gesticulations. And when the hour of the hour comes, facing these abominable creatures, he becomes without a doubt one of the best action man that the series B cinema has had only after Ash Williams himself from the trilogy of Evil dead (1981/1987/1993).

To all this, let’s add the supernatural factor that will make our imagination fly from one side to another. The necessary spark that will move the gears within a film of this type: an ancient sect of satanic madmen who used their facade as “child entertainers” to carry out their bloody murders. But that, after being discovered, they chose to execute an ancient pagan spell and transfer their soul to inanimate objects. These robotic puppets. In the pure Chucky style of the saga Child’s play!

Put all the feats together and you have a possible franchise that can deliver as many films as it proposes. So many shit and bizarre situations I prefer. So funny, absurd and even stupid, that it works for this and surprises you for that. There is nothing more to add.

Except for the pathetic clothed sex scene of actors Caylee Cowan and Terayle Hill. Without any free nudity to the delight of virgin viewers like me – disappointing as you can’t imagine – this movie would have finished in a perfect ten. But you know what they say: the Devil is in the details.

TO Willy’s wonderland (2021) you have to see it with the right eyes. Closer to the cult piece, which is revalued twenty years in the future than to a recommendation from your film teacher who loves Luis Buñuel. Closer to a premiere movie in the famous midnight movies than to the billboard of your favorite cinema. But even more important: closer to a recommendation from El Cinemaniaco than one from Kristoff Raczynski.

Ladies, gentlemen, dear padawans Of every day, these are the kind of movies that inspired me to create this one: none other than your beloved and much-loved Every Thursday Film Column.

Call me crazy or label me stupid. A potato critic with delusions of grandeur, but let no one come to deny that Willy’s wonderland (2021) is, for true connoisseurs, magic that will teach you to make and appreciate cinema from another interesting perspective.

Anything else to add? After Mandy (2018) and Color out of Space (2019), as the ultimate example of an unknown and overwhelmed talent, the only truth is this: Nicolas Cage is still in business!

Synopsis:

“An outsider (Nicholas Cage) is forced to spend the whole night in a disturbing amusement park to pay for his car repairs without knowing the real nightmare that awaits him. There he will have to fight one monster after another to survive until the next day. “