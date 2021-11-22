Will Smith indicates that he owes his success to his faith in Jesus

Actor Will Smith argues that his faith in Jesus is why he is where he is today.

Smith is currently back on the big screen with his latest film “King Richard” (King Richard). The film is based on the faith story of the father of the famous tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, and how their constancy of training made their daughters achieve success in the world of sports.

The actor had an interview with well-known producer and preacher DeVon Franklin. There he was asked if he was a “man of faith” like the character in the film. Smith took the opportunity to say that all the success of his life is due to his faith.

«You cannot get to where I have come if you don’t love the Lord. You cannot sit as I feel, move as I move if you do not love the Lord, “he said sincerely.

On other occasions Will Smith has told about the influence of his grandmother’s faith in the development of his spiritual life. This topic was brought up again in the interview with Franklin.

“You and I have talked about my relationship with my grandmother,” Smith said. “From the concept of faith and the power of faith, I could go a little deeper on this, but you have to distinguish between faith in God and knowledge of God.”

He went on to say that there is “revelation. Some people have had revelation … but the faith is had before having the revelation, ”said the Christian actor.

The public in the countries where “King Richard” has already been released considers that it is a good film, to the point that they ask for the nomination of Will Smith as best actor in the next Oscars. If this happens, it would be the actor’s third nomination for the recognized award.