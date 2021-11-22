Will Smith couldn’t stop having sex (in his memoirs)

After you become famous with capital letters, draw a few memories about your life It is a classic that cannot be rejected. And if not tell the famous Will Smith, who recently released his own under the name of ‘Will’.

This has been the key moment for the actor to be honest with all his audience, and tell what his life was like when he reached his majority. That is why one of the most difficult moments of his personal life are treated in these memories, his break with his ex-partner Melanie. Will has stated that at the time he needed a break: “Since there is no pill for anxiety, I turned to homeopathic remedies from shopping and groceries. unbridled sex“.

“Up to this point in my life, I had only had sex with one woman other than Melanie. But during the following months, I became a hyena of the ghetto. “These have been the actor’s statements, which have surprised all his followers. His relationship with Melanie began when they were both 16 years old, and despite reconciling after the infidelity of her, they were never able to trace this event and move on with the relationship.

“I had sex with so many women, and it was so unpleasant, that I developed a psychosomatic reaction when I had an orgasm. “This is how Will tells it, who has admitted feeling nauseous, even vomiting. This was Will Smith’s moment to open up to the entire public, recounting his experiences and past problems, thus helping people who suffer what he lived.

The actor recently promoted the release of his new movie ‘King Richard’, and his memoirs ‘Will’, leaving some statements that have stirred his followers: “This was the first time I felt that I experienced enough, suffered enough and solved enough problems in my life … to be useful. It was the first time I felt like I could say things with emotional authority which I thought might be useful. “

Will Smith is at a fully mature moment in his life, in which he looks back and sees the learning that he has brought with him, and that is the reason why the successful actor has decided to tell everyone about it. How we like to see you like this!