Will be operated for multiple fractures Victor Osimhen

Rome Italy. The Nigerian attacker Victor osimhen, top scorer of Napoli, suffers “multiple splintered fractures” in the face that will force him to undergo surgery, reported the team of the “Chucky” Lozano, co-leader of the current championship of the A series.

Osimhen retired this Sunday from

Inter-Napoli

after receiving a severe blow to the head and the tests he underwent detected “multiple splintered fractures in a cheekbone and in the eye socket”.

The African will have to undergo surgery, in all probability this Tuesday, in a hospital in the Neapolitan city.

The most expensive signing in the club’s history NapoliCosting € 70 million in 2020 from Lille, Osimhen scored nine goals in thirteen games this season.

The Napoli He did not report the time required for his recovery, but it is estimated that Osimhen will not return early next year.

The Nigerian forward made a substitution in the 55th minute of the match against Inter Milan after receiving a severe blow to the face.

The Inter of Milan, current champion of the

A series

, inflicted the first defeat of the season on Napoli, beating them 3-2 in a vibrant match on the San Siro court, which allowed them to move within four points of the Neapolitan team and Milan.

The goals of the Turkish Hakan Calhanoglu, the Croatian Ivan Perisic and the Argentine Lautaro Martínez allowed Inter to get closer to the leadership and knock down a Napoli that was on the verge of coming back from 1-3, by forgiving two huge scoring chances in the eight minutes of added time.

Napoli and Milan, co-leaders of Serie A, add 32 units

After thirteen days, Milan and Napoli are at the top of the table with 32 units, 28 points has the Inter Atalanta adds 25, while Roma, fifth, are ten points behind the leaders after winning 2-0 at Genoa with a spectacular double from Ghanaian Felix Afena Gyan, just 18 years old.

With information from EFE