Why the presence of covid-19 in white-tailed deer is bad public health news | Univision Health News

A scientific study revealed that a deer population in the state of Iowa carries the coronavirus, raising concerns that these animals can be a reservoir of the disease. The finding has concerned the scientific community due to the implications this could have on public health and on the pandemic itself.
In the report published in the magazine Biorxiv, it is mentioned that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes covid-9 in humans, “can infect multiple species of domestic and wild animals. Therefore, there is a possibility that new animal reservoirs of SARS-CoV-2”.
In an interview for Univisi´ón Noticias, Dr. Francisco Moreno, head of Internal Medicine and specialist in Infectology at Hospital ABC in Mexico City, warns about the implications for public health that this study highlights.
“What this tells us is that the virus is not going to be eradicated, will remain by having these natural reservoirs as are animals. “
Moreno warns that the case of white-tailed deer is not uniqueCovid-19 had previously been detected in bison in Denmark in April this year, as well as in gorillas at the San Diego Zoo, California, and in a tiger in New York, among other cases.
In the published study, researchers from the Huck Institute for Life Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania explain that the findings are “quite concerning” And they could have vast implications that could alter the long-term course of the coronavirus pandemic.
The scientists argue that after the study, these white-tailed deer – the predominant deer in North America – could “represent a unique potential to maintain, disseminate and promote a new evolution of the virus”.
“Of particular concern are wildlife species that are abundant and live in close association with humans”, Says the document.
In this regard, Francisco Moreno points out that this contact, in addition to preventing the virus from being eradicated, implies that there may be new variants difficult to combat.
“These mutations when passing between animals can make the virus more difficult and complex in terms of its structure to be recognized by the immunity that is being generated now, “he considers.
For Moreno, this speaks of the possibility of new pandemics in the future, since, as with influenza in its avian or swine variants, ” are viruses that mutate in animals and that they have the possibility of infecting humans. “
“It is evident that this virus was already in nature and what we humans did was acquire it and spread it, “he says.
A discouraging report for the fight against covid-19
The study indicates that approximately one-third of the deer tests analyzed (94 of the 283 samples) found traces of the coronavirus, suggesting that they had an active infection when they died.
The study also reveals that the peak of infection among deer coincided with an increase in cases among human residents from Iowa in November and December 2020, according to the study.
Furthermore, subsequent analysis has discovered that these deer were carriers of covid-19 strains that were circulating in the human population at the time, which supports the hypothesis that these animals caught the virus from humans and then transmitted it to each other.
While the study suggests that deer got the virus from humans, and although at the moment there is no evidence that they can transmit it back to man, it emphasizes the need to monitor to detect the possibility that covid-19 is transmitted to other species.
“Persistent infections in a new host could lead to viral adaptation, the evolution of strains and the appearance of strains with transmissibility, pathogenicity that escape vaccines,” the report mentions.
“Inter-species transmission to other wildlife species and the attendant risks are also of concern,” he warns.
According to scientists, there are several possible transmission routes for the exposure of wild deer to SARS-CoV-2 recorded in the study.
In the case of outbreaks in farm deer, “the direct transmission of the virus from infected humans to deer is the only definitive transmission route identified to date “, due to the close contact that exists between both species.
“Multiple activities put deer in direct contact with people, including captive cervid operations, field research, conservation work, wildlife tourism, supplemental feeding and hunting,” the report argues.