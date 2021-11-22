Who is Nicole Kidman’s current partner?

The herosa Nicole Kidman She is currently in a relationship with country singer Keith Urban, whom she met on “G. Day LA ”, an event honoring Australians, in 2005.

Remember that the American actress married Urban on June 25, 2006. Later, in an interview in 2015, Kidman said, “We really didn’t know each other, we met during our marriage.”

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

However, few are aware of the millionaire prenuptial agreement that Kidman and Keith signed. This agreement states in a clause that Urban would not receive any compensation after the divorce if he used drugs, being one of the 5 craziest prenuptial agreements of the famous.

But if he behaved, he would get more than $ 600,000 per year of marriage with the actress. The deal was created because of Urban’s past with drugs and addictions.

Who was Nicole Kidman’s first husband?

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise

Urban was not the only man in Kidman’s life as the actress had previously been married to Tom Cruise, an American actor and producer who won three Golden Globes and is one of the highest paid actors in the world.

The actor’s films have grossed more than $ 10.1 billion worldwide, making him one of the highest-grossing stars of all time.

Nicole Kidman met Tom Cruise in 1989, shortly before production began on “Days of Thunder,” a film in which the two starred together. The couple subsequently married just one year later in 1990 and adopted two children in 1992 and 1995. Following their separation, Nicole Kidman claimed she was damaged after her divorce from Tom Cruise.

How old is Nicole Kidman?

The actress is turning 54 years old today, since she was born on a day like today, but in 1967, although she was born in the United States, Nicole Kidman moved from her earliest childhood to the homeland of her parents , Australia.

It should be noted that at sixteen, as a teenager, she dropped out of school to dedicate herself entirely to drama and has her first appearance in a low-budget Australian film and now boasts more than 7 million average followers on Instagram.

