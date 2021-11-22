When is Black Friday 2021 in Mexico and the United States?

The Black Friday is just days away and many people are ready to take advantage of the offers that this year will be available for I acquiredr, especially articles like clothing, gift cards, toys, books, video games, and music.

And it is that this day of sales promises a lot, even for the vendors that, although they might not have the same earnings as before the arrival of Covid-19, if they expect very good income at the end of the year.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), 158.3 million people are expected to shop on Black FridayThese almost 160 million represent 2 more than in 2020, but 7 less than those registered before the pandemic.

The Most people surveyed by the NRF assured that the offers “They are too good to pass up.”

Stores like Walmart, Best Buy, Costco, Target and Amazon have already started publishing their offers, although they are expected to release more next weekend.

Amazon will have offers on November 25 and 26 for our country.

When is Black Friday 2021?

In most stores takes place the day after Thanksgiving, celebration that takes place on the fourth Thursday of November. This 2021, Black Friday It will be November 26.

However, Offers begin to beenter on the afternoon of Thanksgiving for online purchases, while customers line up in stores to take advantage of all the sales in the early hours of Friday.

Even though Black Friday is not an official holiday, they are given the day free to the majority of workers.

Why is it called Black Friday?

exist two versions that explain the name he gave to the Friday with the most purchases and best deals of the year. The first one indicates that it is called like this because stores are no longer in the red and are black again, that is, they do not have losses after the sales made.

The second, on the other hand, indicates that in 1869 the investors Jay Gould and Jim Fisk caused a increase in the price of gold, which generated a 20 percent drop in the stock market and, finally, resulted in a 50 percent drop in the value of many harvests.

Already in the decade of 1960 the term Black Friday became popular in retail stores, a point that is considered the beginning of this whole event in which sales skyrocket at the end of the year.