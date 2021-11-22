When does the League start? Dates and times Quarterfinals

Editorial Mediotiempo

Put a reminder on your cell phones, agendas or wherever you want so that you do not miss the Opening League 2021, of which this Monday they announced official hours for the phase Quarter finals to be played on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays with Mexico City as the venue for the most striking series: America vs. Pumas, which will be disputed on Wednesday 24 and Saturday 27 November.

The north of the country, for its part, will have its three most important and frequent representatives in the Final Phase with Rayados, Tigres and Santos, these last two eliminating each other on Thursday and Sunday, while those of Monterrey – who threw out the current champion, Cruz Azul – will have as their rival Atlas.

How is the Liguilla played? Match format

Let us remember that, unlike Repechage in which it is played under a single match format, In the Quarterfinals there are Round Trip games. By regulation they have a separation of 72 hours between one and the other; In other words, those who play on Wednesdays will also play on Saturdays, as well as those who play on Thursdays on Sunday.

Quarterfinal Schedules

America vs Pumas

Dates : Wednesday November 24 (One way) and Saturday November 27 (Return)

: Wednesday November 24 (One way) and Saturday November 27 (Return) Schedules : 7:00 p.m. (Outbound) and 7:00 p.m. (Return)

: 7:00 p.m. (Outbound) and 7:00 p.m. (Return) Venues: CU Olympic Stadium (Ida) and Azteca Stadium (Vuelta)

Atlas vs Rayados

Dates : Wednesday November 24 (One way) and Saturday November 27 (Return)

: Wednesday November 24 (One way) and Saturday November 27 (Return) Schedules : 9:05 p.m. (Outbound) and 9:05 p.m. (Return)

: 9:05 p.m. (Outbound) and 9:05 p.m. (Return) Venues: BBVA Stadium (Ida) and Jalisco Stadium (Vuelta)

Leon vs Puebla

Dates : Thursday, November 25 (Outbound) and Sunday, November 28 (Return)

: Thursday, November 25 (Outbound) and Sunday, November 28 (Return) Schedules : 7:00 p.m. (Outbound) and 8:05 p.m. (Return)

: 7:00 p.m. (Outbound) and 8:05 p.m. (Return) Venues: Cuauhtémoc Stadium (Ida) and León Stadium (Return)

Tigers vs Santos

Dates : Thursday, November 25 (Outbound) and Sunday, November 28 (Return)

: Thursday, November 25 (Outbound) and Sunday, November 28 (Return) Schedules : 9:05 p.m. (Outbound) and 6:00 p.m. (Return)

: 9:05 p.m. (Outbound) and 6:00 p.m. (Return) Venues: TSM Stadium (Ida) and University Stadium (Vuelta)

Where to see the Liguilla? TV channels

Tiebreaker criteria in Liguilla