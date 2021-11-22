WhatsApp notifications when a person has connected

Editorial Mediotiempo

WhatsApp has a desktop and laptop version called WhatsApp Web, with which accounts can be linked to browsers such as Google Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Microsoft Edge, among others.

In addition to this, it can throw notifications when a contact has connected, just like the famous one did. Windows Live Messenger, the best instant messenger from 1999 to 2005.

This is possible with the help of an extension that you have to download from the Chrome Web Store and install it on your browser.

Steps to activate the notifications function:

1. After the extension is installed, click on the puzzle icon (Extensions … upper right corner).

2. All your Chrome extensions will open, but look for “WA Web Plus for WhatsApp” and go to the three vertical dots on the right side.

3. Press Set.

4. A green cross-shaped icon will appear in the upper right corner, located in a circle, it is the ‘WA Web Plus’ extension.

5. Enter WhatsApp Web in the normal way.

6. Tap the ‘WA Web Plus’ icon.

7. WhatsApp Web will open with a long list of options. Check “Online Contacts Notice” and you’re done.