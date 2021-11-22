What you should know about the Christmas musical special

To give people something very emotional to watch this holiday season, NBC will air the musical ‘Annie Live!‘, in a new version full of great talents.

It will be Thursday, December 2 at 8 pm ET / PT, when we get to see a new interpretation of the classic ‘Annie’, from 1977, based on the comic strip ‘Little Orphan Annie’ by Harold Gray.

This event will mark the fourth on-screen version of the musical, after the 1982 film starring Carol burnett and Albert finney, the 1999 television movie starring Kathy bates and Victor garber, and the 2014 theatrical film, with Cameron Diaz and Jamie foxx.

The next special will be directed by Lear de Besonet and Alex rudzinski, and here we will tell you who makes up the cast.





Through Instagram, NBC Entertainment shared a fun clip where you can see Nicole scherzinger arriving at rehearsals for ‘Annie Live!’. The 43-year-old singer will play Grace Farrell.

Next we see the actresses who will give life to the girls who live in the orphanage of history, singing the unmistakable ‘It’s A Hard-Knock Life’.

In the video, Taraji P. Henson is happy for her role as Miss Hannigan, while Harry Connick Jr., who will play Daddy Warbucks, promises that it will be something “very fun” to watch.

“To have been able to do the steps and turns and tap dance … I’m very excited!”, Said the young woman. Celina smith, who will play Annie.

Tituss Burgess He will play Rooster, and the actor said in the video that the rehearsals have been so intense that he ends up sweating.

For his part, Sandy, the cute little dog in the play, assures that Annie is his best friend and that she is wonderful.

Smith, who Connick Jr. says will redefine this character, landed the role of Annie after a national search for young talent. “It was bouncing off the walls, I’m not kidding,” 12-year-old Celina said during an interview with ‘E! News’, on October 6. “[Fue] like, you could have sworn there was a babysitter in the house or something. It was incredible and it was probably one of the best moments of my entire life, “said the girl, who will also be heard singing the classics ‘Tomorrow’ and ‘Little Girls’, made famous by the seven-time Tony-winning musical.

‘Annie Live!’ It will be NBC’s first live music broadcast since 2019, featuring ‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert’, starring John legend and Sara bareilles. The network’s past productions include ‘The Sound of Music’, ‘Peter Pan’ and ‘Hairspray’.

“When we decided to bring back NBC’s Christmas musical tradition, we were looking for something that was critically acclaimed and universally loved, and that’s definitely the case for Annie,” said Susan Rovner, president of entertainment content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, in a statement obtained by ‘E! News’.

Remember that ‘Annie Live!’ will air Thursday, December 2, at 8 p.m. ET / PT on NBC, and the next day will be available on streaming via Peacock.

