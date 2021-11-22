What Verstappen needs to be crowned in Saudi Arabia

MEXICO CITY

Max Verstappen will get his first shot at the Formula One title in Saudi Arabia in two weeks, but the world championship leader Red Bull driver could also see his lead disappear completely.

The 2021 title battle has gotten quite tight after seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes narrowed the gap to eight points with his undeniable victory in Qatar on Sunday.

With two races to go, the prospect of a final showdown in which the winner takes it all in the final test at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi is very much alive.

For Verstappen to secure the title in the first Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, to be held in Jeddah on December 5, he must finish at least second.

NeverthelessIf Hamilton wins that race with a fastest lap bonus point and Verstappen is second, they will both be tied. on points and the Red Bull driver will have a 9-8 lead in wins.

In that scenario, the title will go to whoever finishes ahead of the other in the final race, unless they eliminate each other.

If Hamilton wins in Jeddah and Verstappen finishes below secondIt will be the Mercedes driver who leads the final test.

Other combinations involve Verstappen finishing second at Jeddah, with or without fastest lap, without Hamilton winning. Likewise, a withdrawal from the British would still force the Dutchman to add 18 points – a second place – to end the championship.

If Hamilton is tenth, Verstappen would have to be second with the fastest lap. If Verstappen wins with the fastest lap, it will be all over if Hamilton does not clear sixth place. Without setting the best time, Hamilton would have to be seventh or less.

There have been many ups and downs in a season that has turned out to be a roller coaster ride, but the most likely outcome – based on the state of form seen to date – is for the title race to go all the way.

