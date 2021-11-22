What movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Disney + and HBO Max: an artist, a battle of the sexes and some birds | Entertainment

The weekend is to watch movies, it is written in the good movie buff’s bible. For that reason today we bring you a selection with the best releases that reach the main streaming platforms.

Some enjoy the weekends going out and eating out. That’s fine, but there are also those who want to look at the nearest cinema billboard and check the web for the latest releases from Netflix, HBO Max or Dinsey +.

And, as we are one of the latter, we have thought of making a selection for you, like every Friday, with the best that comes to streaming platforms.

Although, as a tip, You can also do both plans at the same time, you just have to organize yourself.

With three new films coming to their respective services, what we promise you is that you will not get bored, in addition to the fact that each one is of a different genre, so by discarding we will surely hit one of them (hopefully with all three, of course).

An artist, a battle of the sexes and some birds that go hunting.

The battle of the sexes

In the wake of the sexual revolution and the progression of the feminist movement, the tennis match that took place in 1973 between world number one women’s tennis Billie Jean King (Emma Stone) and the former tennis champion but also con man Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell) was quite an event.

Although the film was released four years ago, it is now coming to Disney + for the first time after not doing much in theaters. It is worth seeing because of the two stars that star in the film and because it is a historical fact forgotten today.

Qualification : The battle of the sexes

: The battle of the sexes Release date : 2017

: 2017 Duration : 1:23 hours

: 1:23 hours Platform: Disney +

Birds of prey

After breaking up with the Joker, Harley Quinn teams up with Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young woman from Roman Sionis, a brutal and narcissistic Gotham kingpin who has put a price on her head.

With this synopsis we come to one of the best movies in the DC universe in recent years. It’s definitely worth it if you’re hungry for action and laughter. Just hit HBO Max (which is on promotion, run).

Qualification : Birds of prey

: Birds of prey Release date : 2020

: 2020 Duration : 1:44 hours

: 1:44 hours Platform: HBO Max

Tick, Tick … BOOM!

Based on the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, it follows an aspiring playwright who works as a waiter in New York as he writes Superbia, which he hopes will be the next great American musical and the one that finally gives him his big break.

As if it were any young person, As Jon’s 30th birthday approaches, he becomes overwhelmed with anxiety, wondering if his dream is worth it.

Yes, what has happened to all of us, but on film. It premieres today on Netflix and if the protagonist (Andrew Garfield) sounds familiar to you, it is because it was Spider-Man.

Qualification : Tick, Tick … BOOM!

: Tick, Tick … BOOM! Release date : 2021

: 2021 Duration : 1:55 hours

: 1:55 hours Platform: Netflix

Enjoy, the weekend flies by.