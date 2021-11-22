What left the repechage of the Apertura 2021

SANTOS LAGUNA – ATHLETIC. OF SAN LUIS

Saints beat 2-0 to Athletic of San Luis and is one of the classifieds at Leagues of the Opening 2021 . The current runners-up will face off in the Quarter finals against UANL Tigers directed by Miguel Herrera and top gunner of the Regular Phase (26 goals). They will be measured for the seventh time in instances of direct elimination of MX League.

MONTERREY – BLUE CROSS

Striped eliminated Blue Cross -last champion- after thrashing 4-1 in the Aztec stadium. The people of Monterrey will face off against Atlas, who comes from starring in one of his best campaigns of the last decade with one of the least defeated fences of the season (10 goals conceded in 17 days).

FUNES MORI

Rogelio Funes Mori re-scored twice against the Cement Machine as in the 2021 Concacaf Champions League Semifinal. The forward of the Monterrey has 17 doubles and 3 triplets in the history of the MX League (He registers 104 goals in 211 appearances in the Mexican championship).

PUEBLA – CHIVAS

Puebla beat Chivas in the penalty shootout 6-5 after equaling 2-2 in regulation time and he got into the Mexican soccer league. Those led by Nicolas Larcamón they will play the next phase against Lion just as they did in the Quarterfinals of the Guardians 2020.

ANTONY SILVA

Antony Silva (Puebla) it was decisive in the historical classification of the fringed team. The Paraguayan goalkeeper completed 7 clearances and 2 saves during regulation time and contained 2 penalties in the later definition (accumulates 45 saves in 15 presences in the semester).

TOLUCA – PUMAS

Cougars won 2-1 against Toluca in the stadium Nemesio Diez. The University will play the eliminatory series against America club in a new edition of the “Classic Capitalino” (The Eagles they arrive as the best team of the general phase).

DINENNO

According to the statistics produced by DataFactory, Juan Ignacio Dinenno (Cougars) was the player with the highest number of shots in the Reclassification Round (7). The Argentine attacker integrates the global shooting podium (61) in the Apertura (includes Phase Regular and Reclassification).

GOALS

14 goals were registered in the 4 games of the Reclassification of the Opening Tournament 2021 of the MX League. An average of 3.5 goals were scored per game, with 6 wins scored by the clubs that played at home and 8 by those who played away from home. There were 6 goals played, 5 penalties and 3 heads.