What is the ideal and healthiest dinner according to Kourtney Kardashian

A healthy body In addition to exercising and taking care of mental health, it focuses on feeding, and to give the best advice is Kourtney Kardashian who is known for her healthy lifestyle.

The largest of the kardashian sisters share via your website name Poosh the best mix of foods that provide vitamins necessary for the night, they also help prepare the body for a good night’s sleep.

To begin with, Kourtney Kardashian, who in recent days has announced her next wedding with Travis Barker, recommends that although it seems complicated, you should have dinner 3 to 4 hours before going to bed to sleep.

The American businesswoman who has turned 42 years old in 2021 also advises having the ideal dinner after some healthy snacks packed with fiber and protein like almonds with fruits or hummus with julienned vegetables.

If you eat dinner and immediately go to sleep, you are more likely to trigger a series of heart diseases and even obesity, so the choice of food is also another aspect that should be taken care of, according to the sister of Khloé and Kim Kardashian. .

Just as you should prioritize breakfast and lunch, the dinner dish should include in your 50 percent vegetables in this case rich in fiber, such as beets, spinach or asparagus, you can several each night so that the flavors surprise you.

A 25 percent of your dinner must be vegetable or animal proteinFor example, you can cook some lentils in the afternoon and thus keep for several days, mixing with several other foods for a change, in addition to legumes you can include fish or tofu.

At dinner time, which should generally be done before dark, you should include in a 25 percent healthy carbohydrates that you can find in potatoes, quinoa or vegetable rice, as shared by Kourtney Kardashian in a recent Poosh post.

Try to incorporate fresh food to your daily diet, as well as those that are harvested close to home and consume local, so that you avoid eating industrialized products full of artificial flavors and more harmful ingredients for health.