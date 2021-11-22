What is the Delta version

WhatsApp from time to time presents a new update with improvements for all users of the social network. However, some users do not wait for updates to arrive and download unofficial versions, such is the case of Delta. Do youWhat is it and why shouldn’t you download this version of WhatsApp?

WhatsApp Delta It is an unofficial version of the famous messaging application. It does not have the approval of Meta, the new name of Mark Zuckerberg’s company, so this application is not available in the Play Store or the App Store.

Individuals who wish to obtain this version of

WhatsApp

, whose main attraction is to include the functions of programming and editing messages already sent to our contacts, they must download and install an executable APK file on their mobile device, which will be available on unauthorized and unreliable pages.

In early 2021, the division of WhatsApp reported through a statement that applications not supported by the company, such as WhatsApp Plus, GB WhatsApp, or the same

Delta

, they are altered versions of the original courier service.

They also warned that these unofficial applications “are made by third parties and violate our terms of service. WhatsApp does not endorse the use of these third-party applications because it is not possible to validate their security practices ”.

WhatsApp Delta can put your account at risk

Therefore, the company may take actions against those who download these pirated versions of WhatsApp, from restricting the users of the app to blocking the same cell phone number of the person in question.

However, it must be taken into account that these measures are in favor of protecting millions of users of the messaging service from untrusted versions and that they can put the account and privacy of the person at risk.

So far, the only official alternative version of the company is WhatsApp Businnes, which is a variant aimed at companies and people who use the courier service for their business.

Similarly, the company makes other applications available to users to improve the experience of the messaging service, is the case of WhatsApp Wallpaper, application to download the best wallpapers for your chats.

The aforementioned applications are official of the company and you can identify them in the Play Store or App Store by the name of the developer that is just below the title of the app: WhatsApp LLC.

