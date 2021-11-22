What happened to Ricardo Peláez’s reinforcements after three tournaments at Chivas?

We present to you what happened with Ricardo Peláez’s reinforcements in Chivas and what his performance has been

After being eliminated for the second tournament in a row in the reclassification phase, Chivas keep stumbling in the MX League after not consolidating the project headed by the sports director Ricardo PeláezSince the reinforcements of the ‘Super Chivas 2.0’ currently survive three in the squad and are not living their best moment with the rojiblanca institution.

Against this background, in ESPN Digital we present to you what happened with the reinforcements of Richard Pelaez on Chivas and what has been its performance.

Chivas was left out of the playoffs when they fell on penalties in Puebla. Imago7

The former Necaxa player has become one of the most prominent footballers of the elements he signed Ricardo Peláez, free from extra-court problems and with modest performance on the pitch, the ‘Canelo’ has scored a total of eight touchdowns and four assists since his arrival at the Guadalajara for the Clausura 2020 Tournament.

Currently he has become a valuable player in the rojiblanco squad, since his multifunctionality has helped him to become a starter as well as a catalyst for the Sacred Herd, currently his good performance has led him to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and the Major Mexican Selection with Gerardo Martino.

The offensive midfielder became one of the most important bets for the institution in the project of Ricardo Peláez, despite having a good performance at the beginning of his process, the extra-court problems and the lack of effectiveness on the field of play made him lose the title with the Guadalajara.

He currently has a total of six goals and nine assists in 69 games played, however, his performance in the current championship has been the lowest since his arrival, since in the Opening Tournament 2021 he did not register a single assist and only scored one goal.

After a complicated start, with some problems of indiscipline and extra court, the ‘Chicote’ has not managed to consolidate with the GuadalajaraDespite living an extraordinary moment in the Quarterfinals of the 2020 Guard1anes Tournament after scoring three goals to eliminate América, the rojiblanco side has not returned to the level shown with Necaxa.

With three different strategists, Cristian Calderón has not managed to take ownership, being one of the most irregular elements of the Guadalajara, after currently registering his worst tournament by only having an attendance in the entire semester, and so far of 46 games played he only registers a total of six annotations and an attendance in his stage with Chivas.

Those who are no longer:

The right-back never managed to make a place in the starting team of Chivas, saw very few minutes in the MX League by only adding seven games between Liga and Copa MX, having a greater participation in basic forces. He was criticized by the fans for his poor performance and permanence in the club, so he left the institution and is currently a footballer for Juárez FC, a team with which he has had very little participation.

The rojiblanco squad became the most important bet in the Super Chivas 2.0 project, however, the ‘Pocho’ did not manage to debut with Chivas, after he had a positive result in a doping test while he was active with Pachuca, for which the footballer was discharged, being a hard blow to the manager’s project, as he lost his most important signing prior to the start of the championship .

The center-back arrived conditioned to the institution with the purchase of Necaxa by Cristian Calderón, so he did not see a single minute in the first team, since he only generated minutes in the lower categories of the GuadalajaraHe was later suspended for an extra-court indiscipline for which he was transferred to the Cruz Azul team, a team where he was champion without adding a single minute and is currently considered by Juan Reynoso in the defensive back of the Celeste team.

Unlike his first stage with Chivas, the ‘Gallito’ did not manage to repeat history in his second process, since after three tournaments with the Guadalajara He did not return to the title, later he was suspended for an extra-court indiscipline and the institution decided to send him on loan with Toluca, a team where he currently plays and has had a modest step.

The rojiblanco canterano returned home as the solution in the attack of the Sacred Rebaño, so in three tournaments he played he scored a total of 16 annotations and an assist, becoming the institution’s top scorer, however, the footballer was loaned to Europe with the Getafe team of Spain, but they have had very few minutes and have not scored a single goal.