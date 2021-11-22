What exactly do the statues do in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl – Nintenderos

An interesting compilation recently shared comes back to us that is related to one of the most prominent titles in the catalog on the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl.

The list you have below refers to the usefulness of statues in the secret bases. This is what they are for:

The statues can be placed in the secret bases and they give us bonuses.

The bonuses increase the chance of certain types of Pokémon spawning in the Underground Caves.

The benefits will depend on the type and evolution status of the Pokémon, so if you are looking for a specific Pokémon, you should put as many statues of the same type as you can to increase its chances of appearing in the caves.

For example, if you use a Lucario statue, it will increase the appearance of Fighting-type Pokémon. The writing will be displayed before placing the statue.

To place a statue, you have to interact with the crystal ball in the corner and select Place a statue.

To see the active bonuses, you can select Effect of the statues on the ball to show the current advantages you have and their degree of intensity.

The type perks are stackable, so if you maxed out your room with statues for a single type, you would further increase your chances of spawning Pokémon of that type.

We remind you that on the web you have information about the remakes about:

What do you think? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our complete coverage of this game, including all the guides, here.

Source.