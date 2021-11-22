What does Verstappen need to be the 2021 F1 champion in Arabia?

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix It will be the first opportunity for Max Verstappen to define the Formula 1 championship in his favor, although it will not be easy because Lewis Hamilton’s second consecutive victory, now at the Qatar Grand Prix, has cut the difference between the two to just eight points. in favor of the pilot of Red bull racing.

But with those eight points, the Dutchman has a chance to sentence the title on the track that opens on the weekend of December 5 as long as he comes out with the magic figure of 26 points in his favor, for which he needs to add 18 units and hope that the seven-time world champion has a bad afternoon where his harvest is minimal.

To reach that figure there are not many options and the current leader of the championship must finish at least second, a position that offers 18 reward units, or win to take the 25 corresponding to winner. Taking the extra point for the fastest lap in the race would benefit you greatly.

In short, the magic number that Verstappen You need to reach 376.5 points or 377.5 if you get the bonus point when the checkered flag falls on the penultimate date of the calendar. From there he would have to wait for a series of combinations to get a difference of 26 units.

Notably, Hamilton’s victory in Arabia would ruin any option, and even if he took the fastest lap and Verstappen finished second he would tie the score for the final race. If the Englishman takes all the points on the new track and the Dutch finishes third, the Mercedes would arrive in Abu Dhabi with a numerical advantage.

Next, we leave you the mathematical possibilities that would favor Verstappen to secure the scepter in Saudi Arabia. It should be noted that, although these accounts contemplate the possibility of a tie in points at the end of the season, Red Bull’s would be the beneficiary by the number of victories in the campaign where for now it surpasses that of Mercedes, nine against seven.

