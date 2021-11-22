What does the sexiest man look like from 1985 to today?

Some cases are a bit strange, really.
Mel Gibson when he was named the Sexiest Man by People Magazine in 1985:
Mel Gibson today:
Mark Harmon when he was named the Sexiest Man by People Magazine in 1986:
Mark Harmon today:
Harry Hamlin when he was listed as the sexiest man by People magazine in 1987:
Harry Hamlin today:
John F. Kennedy Jr. when he became People Magazine’s Sexiest Man in 1988:
Sean Connery when he became the Sexiest Man according to People magazine in 1989:
Tom Cruise when he was voted Sexiest Man by People Magazine in 1990:
Tom Cruise currently:
Patrick Swayze when he was considered the sexiest man by People magazine in 1991:
Nick Nolte when he was voted Sexiest Man by People magazine in 1992:
Nick Nolte now:
Richard Gere when he was named the Sexiest Man by People Magazine in 1993:
Richard Gere now:
Keanu Reeves when he was considered the sexiest man according to People magazine in 1994:
Keanu Reeves now:
Brad Pitt when he was voted the Sexiest Man by People Magazine in 1995:
Denzel Washington when he was considered the sexiest man by People magazine in 1996:
Denzel Washington now:
George Clooney when he was voted Sexiest Man by People Magazine in 1997:
George Clooney currently:
Harrison Ford when he was voted the Sexiest Man according to People magazine in 1998:
Harrison Ford now:
Richard Gere when he was considered the sexiest man by People magazine (again) in 1999:
Richard Gere now:
Brad Pitt when he was voted the Sexiest Man according to People magazine (for the second time) in 2000:
Brad Pitt now:
Pierce Brosnan when he was voted Sexiest Man by People magazine in 2001:
Pierce Brosnan now:
Ben Affleck when he was voted the Sexiest Man by People Magazine in 2002:
Ben Affleck now:
Johnny Depp when he was voted the Sexiest Man by People Magazine in 2003:
Johnny Depp now:
Jude Law when he was considered the sexiest man according to People magazine in 2004:
Jude Law now:
Matthew McConaughey when he was voted Sexiest Man by People Magazine in 2005:
Matthew McConaughey today:
George Clooney when he was voted the Sexiest Man according to People magazine for the second time in 2006:
George Clooney currently:
Matt Damon when he was the sexiest man according to People magazine in 2007:
Matt Damon now:
Hugh Jackman when he was the sexiest man according to People magazine in 2008:
Hugh Jackman now:
Johnny Depp when he was the sexiest man according to People magazine (again) in 2009:
Johnny Depp now:
Ryan Reynolds When He Was The Sexiest Man According To People Magazine In 2010:
Ryan Reynolds now:
Bradley Cooper when he was the sexiest man according to People magazine in 2011:
Bradley Cooper now:
Channing Tatum when he was named the Sexiest Man by People Magazine in 2012:
Channing Tatum now:
Adam Levine when he was the sexiest man according to People magazine in 2013:
Adam Levine now:
Chris Hemsworth when he was voted the Sexiest Man by People Magazine in 2014:
Chris Hemsworth now:
David Beckham when he was the sexiest man according to People magazine in 2015:
David Beckham now:
Dwayne Johnson when he was the sexiest man according to People magazine in 2016:
Dwayne Johnson now:
Blake Shelton when he was the sexiest man according to People magazine in 2017:
Blake Shelton now:
Idris Elba when he was the sexiest man according to People magazine in 2018:
Idris Elba now:
John Legend when he was voted the Sexiest Man by People Magazine in 2019:
John Legend now:
Michael B. Jordan when he was named the Sexiest Man by People Magazine in 2020:
Michael B. Jordan now:
Paul Rudd is the sexiest man of 2021 according to People magazine:
