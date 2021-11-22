What does the sexiest man look like from 1985 to today?

Some cases are a bit strange, really.

Mel Gibson when he was named the Sexiest Man by People Magazine in 1985:

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Mel Gibson today:

Kurt Krieger – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Mark Harmon when he was named the Sexiest Man by People Magazine in 1986:

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

Mark Harmon today:

Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Harry Hamlin when he was listed as the sexiest man by People magazine in 1987:

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Harry Hamlin today:

Rich Fury / WireImage / Getty Images

John F. Kennedy Jr. when he became People Magazine’s Sexiest Man in 1988:

Images Press / Getty Images

Sean Connery when he became the Sexiest Man according to People magazine in 1989:

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

He passed away last year.

Tom Cruise when he was voted Sexiest Man by People Magazine in 1990:

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty images

Tom Cruise currently:

Alberto Pizzoli / AFP via Getty Images

Patrick Swayze when he was considered the sexiest man by People magazine in 1991:

Robert Nickelsberg / Getty Images

Nick Nolte when he was voted Sexiest Man by People magazine in 1992:

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Nick Nolte now:

Gilbert Carrasquillo / Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images / Getty Images

Richard Gere when he was named the Sexiest Man by People Magazine in 1993:

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Richard Gere now:

Paul Bruinooge / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Keanu Reeves when he was considered the sexiest man according to People magazine in 1994:

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Keanu Reeves now:

Poshine / GC Images / Getty Images

Brad Pitt when he was voted the Sexiest Man by People Magazine in 1995:

Denzel Washington when he was considered the sexiest man by People magazine in 1996:

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

Denzel Washington now:

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

George Clooney when he was voted Sexiest Man by People Magazine in 1997:

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

George Clooney currently:

Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

Harrison Ford when he was voted the Sexiest Man according to People magazine in 1998:

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Harrison Ford now:

Ludovic Marin / AFP via Getty Images

Richard Gere when he was considered the sexiest man by People magazine (again) in 1999:

Brenda Chase / Getty Images

Richard Gere now:

Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Brad Pitt when he was voted the Sexiest Man according to People magazine (for the second time) in 2000:

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Brad Pitt now:

Kurt Krieger – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Pierce Brosnan when he was voted Sexiest Man by People magazine in 2001:

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Pierce Brosnan now:

Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Ben Affleck when he was voted the Sexiest Man by People Magazine in 2002:

Tom Kingston / WireImage / Getty Images

Ben Affleck now:

Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

Johnny Depp when he was voted the Sexiest Man by People Magazine in 2003:

Matthew Peyton / Getty Images

Johnny Depp now:

Srdjan Stevanovic / Getty Images

Jude Law when he was considered the sexiest man according to People magazine in 2004:

L. Cohen / WireImage / Getty Images

Jude Law now:

Gareth Fuller – Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey when he was voted Sexiest Man by People Magazine in 2005:

Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey today:

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

George Clooney when he was voted the Sexiest Man according to People magazine for the second time in 2006:

Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

George Clooney currently:

Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Matt Damon when he was the sexiest man according to People magazine in 2007:

Vera Anderson / WireImage / Getty Images

Matt Damon now:

Barcroft Media / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Hugh Jackman when he was the sexiest man according to People magazine in 2008:

Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

Hugh Jackman now:

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Warner Bros

Johnny Depp when he was the sexiest man according to People magazine (again) in 2009:

Ferdaus Shamim / WireImage / Getty Images

Johnny Depp now:

Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds When He Was The Sexiest Man According To People Magazine In 2010:

Nbc Newswire / NBC Newswire / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds now:

Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

Bradley Cooper when he was the sexiest man according to People magazine in 2011:

Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

Bradley Cooper now:

Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty Images

Channing Tatum when he was named the Sexiest Man by People Magazine in 2012:

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Channing Tatum now:

Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Adam Levine when he was the sexiest man according to People magazine in 2013:

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Adam Levine now:

Toni Anne Barson / WireImage / Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth when he was voted the Sexiest Man by People Magazine in 2014:

Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth now:

Getty Images / Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association

David Beckham when he was the sexiest man according to People magazine in 2015:

Danny Martindale / WireImage / Getty Images

David Beckham now:

Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson when he was the sexiest man according to People magazine in 2016:

Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson now:

Randy Holmes / ABC via Getty Images

Blake Shelton when he was the sexiest man according to People magazine in 2017:

John Shearer / Getty Images

Blake Shelton now:

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Idris Elba when he was the sexiest man according to People magazine in 2018:

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Idris Elba now:

Paul Ellis / AFP via Getty Images

John Legend when he was voted the Sexiest Man by People Magazine in 2019:

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

John Legend now:

Cedric Ribeiro / Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan when he was named the Sexiest Man by People Magazine in 2020:

Randy Holmes / ABC via Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan now:

Joce / GC Images / Getty Images

Paul Rudd is the sexiest man of 2021 according to People magazine:

Alexi J. Rosenfeld / Getty Images

