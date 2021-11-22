We compare the sales rate of Nintendo Switch on the 15th anniversary of Wii – Nintenderos

An important anniversary of a classic Nintendo console has recently been celebrated: Wii is already 15 years old!

And it is that last November 19 this anniversary was fulfilled since the Wii debuted for the first time in stores, specifically in the americans. Shortly after, he would do it in Japan and finally in Europe, achieving the revolution that he promised with his code name.

As you know, the Wii managed to change the way video games were played so far with its innovative control system, becoming a true worldwide phenomenon and sweeping suddenly until a few years ago. The console managed to sell more than 100 million units and he left us such successful games as Wii Sports, Mario Kart Wii or Super Mario Galaxy.

For all that it achieved at the time and for the revolution that its launch meant for the video game industry, we want to congratulate and congratulate it on its tenth anniversary, as well as compare its sales rate with Nintendo Switch. We can do this by taking a look at the first 56 months in the market for each console:

Nintendo Switch has sold 93.7 million consoles in its first 56 months through October 2021

Wii sold 86.30 million consoles in its first 56 months to June 2011, which shows that Nintendo Switch is selling faster than Wii, surpassing it by 7.4 million more consoles in its first 56 months on the market.

Nintendo Switch only has to sell 7.93 million consoles to exceed total Wii sales, which were 101.63 million

