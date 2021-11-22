Was Red Bull wrong in Qatar in Sergio Pérez’s strategy?

Sergio Pérez finished in fourth place at the Qatar Grand Prix, but some people including Checo himself, Red Bull’s strategy for the 11 car was not the best and he missed the opportunity for a podium.

But is it a mistake to tie 12 points and not risk to get a step on the podium and three more units or is it simply a conservative way of racing on an unknown track?

There are the analysis points in favor and points against this, but it is necessary to take into account that we do not have all the information that the team has.

Mark Thompson / Getty Images

Against strategy …

Red Bull’s strategy with Sergio Pérez was to make two pit stops that divided his career into three stints of medium-hard-medium tires.

The first time the Mexican was called to the pits was on lap 19, just after Max verstappen and Lewis hamilton, this when Checo circulated in fourth position, behind Fernando Alonso.

The comeback of the tapatío from the eleventh starting position was built with a good start and passes over Yuki tsunoda, Carlos Sainz, Esteban Ocon and Lando norris, with a particularly close battle with the Spanish.

With another rider from Spain came the strongest comparison, Alonso, who started on soft tires and held until lap 23 to ride hard and ride with them until the end.

The first element to consider, against the strategy, was to demerit the natural talent of Checo Pérez to manage tires and extend their useful life in the race. It was not unreasonable to think that Pérez with medium tires could have pitched after Alonso. By not doing so, since from the radio they told him that the strategy was changed, he conditioned his Grand Prix to two stops and he had to be very fast to make up that time in two stops, if he wanted to get on the podium.

The change in strategy, where it was first about keeping the tires at a controlled pace, was at odds with the decision to enter the pits, but here are the elements that made his team make that decision.

Dan Istitene – Formula 1 / Formula 1 via Getty Images

In favor of the strategy …

Losail was an unknown circuit for everyone, it does not matter that Checo had raced there more than 12 years ago in GP2, there was no real information on the track for anyone, but what could be seen Friday and Saturday is that the asphalt is abrasive and that the car washes have a height and location that particularly hurts cars that had to go to the limits of the track.

For this reason, and Christian Horner told Sky Sports at the end of the Qatar Grand Prix, they were conservative and thought about stopping twice with Checo Pérez because they feared that what would later happen to him could happen to him. Valtteri Bottas, who felt his tires in perfect condition and turn 32 saw the left front of his midfields puncture and lost all opportunity to get into the points, when he was on pace to make the podium or at least be in the Top 5.

Ferrari, Mclaren, Alpine, Williams opted for a single stop, like Bottas, but George Russell, Nicholas latifi and Lando norris It was worth them to also leave with a puncture. There were four in total at the GP, forcing Pirelli to announce an investigation as it was too much.

Data on the risk, evidently existed, and if Bottas had been successful now, the hangover for Red Bull would be much worse, but in the end, they added 12 points that Mercedes did not have, not a single one from the Finn and that in the account are seen With which you put them within 5 units of the leadership in the Constructors’ Championship and 13 that separate Pérez from Valtteri.

To Checo Pérez, in the heat of the end of the race, the strategy seemed a mistake and so he made it known to his engineer Hugh Bird, who ordered him to wash the dirty clothes at home and not decide the “briefing” in front of the visits on open radio.

Bird will have in his hands, we suppose, the argument of 12 points against Bottas nothing, in addition to the wear on the tires, the product of four passes in the first stint, two very brave; four more in the second, and three in the third, with complicated battles of going side by side with Sainz, Stroll, Alonso, Ocon, Vettel, braking hard, wide-open steps when the outer side and the side were over. Dirty, not counting the approaches to the dreaded car washes, are elements of judgment in favor of not leaving the life of some tires to chance that ended up exploding for four other drivers.

It is as advantageous to say we were right as to condemn an ​​error when it was an unknown track and that the strategy was more an assumption than a certainty. Now, even Tiresias can say that the best strategy was one stop, but decisions are made, with all the elements to do so, in the moment.

Maybe when the accounts are taken in the final classification, Red Bull will be missing those 3 dots to take the drivers’ title, but if not, with the 12 plus what is harvested in the races that follow, they will be champions, they will say the The bet was correct, but in the end it is that, a bet and although it hurts that Checo Pérez did not step on the podium, it was a team decision and they will have to face the success or defeat that I brought.

Verdict…

Red Bull let go three points with their conservative way of playing on strategy, but they also paid him with 12 points that Mercedes did not have, so the verdict will go to the final standings once the checkered flag falls in Abu. Dhabi.