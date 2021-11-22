Walmart will sell gasoline in the parking lots of its stores in Mexico

The Mexican subsidiary of the US retailer Walmart said this Monday that it signed an alliance with the local company Gazpro for the installation of new gas stations in the parking lots of its stores in the country.

The retailer explained that the stations will be located in certain units of Bodega Aurrera, My Aurrera Winery, Sam’s Club, Walmart Express and Walmart Supercenter.

“The new gasoline service stations will be designed, developed and operated by Gazpro, and they will be supplied with gasoline supplied by Pemex, through the sub-licensed brand model for the sale of Pemex“he added in a statement.

Walmart announced in 2018 the opening of six service stations in various Mexican states, joining other companies -including world oil companies- that participate in the activity after the 2013/2014 energy reform, which took away the monopoly of the sector from Pemex.

In addition to Walmart, which did not clarify how many new gas stations the plan will include or in which states they will be installed, the Mexican retail giant FEMSA It has been involved in the business for years through Oxxo Gas.