Walmart will install gas stations in its stores

A new option for load gasoline will join the market as the supermarket chain Walmart and the company Gazpro signed an agreement, which is intended to implement new gas stations, which will be located in the establishments of these stores.

As disclosed, the stations would be located outside the stores that are part of Grupo Walmart, among which are Bodega Aurrera, Mi Bodega Aurrera, Sam’s Club, Walmart Express and Walmart Supercenter, throughout the country.

“The main objective of the plan is to offer customers and partners the comfort of being able to load their car with gasoline in the same space where they can make their purchases, with the highest level of care, safety and quality,” they affirmed.

These new gas stations will be under the design, development and will be operated by Gazpro, the fuel will be supplied by Pemex, through the sub-licensed brand model for the sale of Pemex products.

Regarding the maintenance and operation of the stations, the chain assured that the most modern practices and technologies that currently exist in this industry will be used, always adhering to the care of the environment of both companies, in addition to the safety for the operators and customers.

In some of these stations there will be convenience stores, which will be operated by Walmart de México y Centroamérica. Finally, the chain highlighted that this project is still subject to the approval of the corresponding authorities, as well as the permits.

