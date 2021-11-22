VINICIUS APPROACHED BENZEMA: This is the table of top scorers of the Spanish League 2021/22

Thanks to the goal that turned into the triumph of Real Madrid Against Granada, Vinicius Júnior approached his teammate Karim Benzema in the fight for El Pichichi in the Spanish League. Although the Frenchman still has a considerable advantage, the Brazilian winger continues to confirm his remarkable growth in the definition zone.

After the Madrid duo, we have a triple tie between Luis Suárez, Memphis Depay and Raúl de Tomás, who, with his good performances in the Espanyol shirt, has earned himself to be considered by Luis Enrique for the Spanish National Team.

Special mention for the Colombian Radamel Falcao. And it is that he is the striker with the best scoring average in this TOP 10. In addition, he still has his match pending for the post-date FIFA match (Monday’s commitment against Mallorca).

THE TOP 10 SCORERS IN THE 2021/22 LEAGUE

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid): 10 goals in 12 games (1051 minutes). Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid): 8 goals in 13 games (986 minutes). Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid): 7 goals in 13 games (813 minutes). Raúl de Tomás (Espanyol): 7 goals in 13 games (1144 minutes). Memphis Depay (FC Barcelona): 7 goals in 13 games (1170 minutes). Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad): 6 goals in 9 games (677 minutes). Joselu (Deportivo Alavés): 6 goals in 13 games (1040 minutes). Radamel Falcao (Rayo Vallecano): 5 goals in 8 games (334 minutes). Willian José (Betis): 5 goals in 11 games (641 minutes). Juanmi (Betis): 5 goals in 12 games (643 minutes).

Undefeated data. Vinicius Júnior registers 10 goals and 5 assists in 17 games played this season with Real Madrid. Differential in League and UEFA Champions League. Your moment.

Did you know…? Karim Benzema is the leading scorer and assistant leader in the current Spanish League. He has 10 goals and 7 assists in 12 games. From video game.