Vin Diesel, shirtless muscles in Fast & Furious 10

If there is something that is clear in Fast & Furious 10, is that Vin Diesel is ready to give it his all, and he shows it without a shirt showing off muscles on Instagram.

“A few months after embarking on the end of the trip …”, without a doubt Vin Diesel is ready to close his great saga in style. The actor has shared on Instagram a forum without a shirt showing off muscles before starting to record Fast & Furious 10, and it is clear that his physique – which we already saw in its purest form on the cover of Men’s Health – is already ready for whatever is to come.

Still hungover this past summer from the ninth installment of Fast & Furious, it’s time to look towards the tenth and penultimate film in the most successful action saga in film history. At the moment, this is everything we know about ‘Fast & Furious 10’ … With the release date, and its foreseeable cast.

Everything we know about ‘Fast Furious 10’

According to Entertainment Weekly, the penultimate film in the franchise – not counting the spin offs that revolve around it –will hit theaters on April 7, 2023. Director Justin Lin will repeat on the last two films. that are expected to close the circle of the main plot. Chris Morgan, a regular screenwriter, did not participate in the script for the ninth installment, but this time he will be the one behind the script.

Vin Diesel has already started talking about ‘Fast & Furious 10’, admitting that emotions are “strong” before the penultimate chapter of the hit saga. Following the success of F9, the cast and crew are gearing up for the next film and its production in January, and the actor is already pondering the importance of the next sequel.

And he has done so by sharing a photo of his son on Instagram with the letters “FX” shaved off his head (could that be a title clue?), Diesel suggested that 10 is a “divine number”. “That emotion is real … strong emotions,” he captioned the snapshot. “10 … the final chapter. Divine number, 10 means the return to unity, the fusion between being and not being. The number 10 denotes the completion of a cycle. I am very proud of Universal, of the incredible team of talent that we have been fortunate to have on this journey. Grateful for all this and most importantly for all of you. “

The post comes after it was confirmed that F9 is now the highest-grossing Hollywood movie since the start of the pandemic, grossing an impressive $ 700 million. at the global box office. Fast & Furious 10, meanwhile, will be shot consecutively with the eleventh film in the saga, forming a two-part finale with a global story, whose premiere is scheduled for April 7, 2023.

Justin Lin will be directing again, and Diesel and other co-stars such as Michelle Rodríguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster and Nathalie Emmanuel.

By the way, in Fast 9, already on the scene during the final credits, it was suggested that Deckard Shaw, the character played by Jason Statham, will also play a key role in the ending of the story. Along with him would be the usual Vin Diesel, Sung Kang, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, or Michelle Rodríguez … All except The Rock–Which has already announced that he and his Hobbs character will not be in Fast & Furious 10–, although Diesel has publicly asked him to return to the saga and leave their quarrels behind … without much success.

