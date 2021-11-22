‘Uncharted’: Tom Holland trained very hard to match Mark Wahlberg’s fitness

In February 2022, ‘Uncharted’, the film adaptation of PlayStation video games, will finally hit theaters. This occurs after being delayed a great number of times. The cause of one of them was confinement due to the pandemic. Its protagonist, Tom Holland, admits that he took advantage of that time to train and get closer to the physical form of the other star with whom he shares a screen: Mark Wahlberg.

“I saw him come on set in his costume and I thought, ‘Damn, it’s me twice’. After confinement, we were unemployed for five months, and all I did was eat and train, eat and train. When we got back to filming, the first thing he said to me was: “Come on, someone’s been training.”explained the actor in an interview with GQ. We already saw him showing off his boxing skills in a video he shared, something that will undoubtedly have served him well both for this movie and for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, which opens on December 17.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer (‘Welcome to Zombieland’), ‘Uncharted’ will be a prequel to the video games produced by Nauhgty Dog. In it, we will see how treasure hunter Nathan Drake (Holland) meets Sully (Wahlberg), his friend and mentor. The villain they will have to face will be Antonio Banderas. Rounding out the cast are Sophia Ali as Chloe Fraser and Tati Gabrielle as Braddock.

Cameo in Barcelona

We recently discovered the secret that the well-known youtuber El Rubius was up to with Tom Holland: his appearance in the film. In addition to some images on the filming set in Barcelona that the streamer shared, it also appears in the trailer. His character will be what he defined as “an NPC (Non-player Character)”, that is, a little less than secondary.

It is not the first time that we see Rubén Doblas in the cinema. He made several cameos in ‘Torrente 5: Operation Eurovegas and’ Father there is no more than one ‘. On the other hand, it was also digitally introduced in the Spanish version of ‘Men in Black: International’. He also created the Movistar + anime series ‘Virtual Hero’.

‘Uncharted’ will premiere on February 11, 2022.