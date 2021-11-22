Two shots to the head

At the wake of the 17-year-old, family and friends asked for justice for his death

On the 17th at 10 in the morning, Lucas González was killed by two 9-millimeter shots to the head. One bullet was left in the brain, the other left a groove in the right cheekbone. I was with three friends after training – sixth from Barracas Central – in a Surán pickup. They were followed and harassed by three policemen –Isassi, López and Nievas-, without a uniform, no stop voice or the slightest sign of identification. One of them pointed the gun at them. The boys were scared and set off. The car, behind. They threw: “We gave them a pipe”, is heard in an audio. The friends were handcuffed. The night was terrifying.

Anyone feel the pain of their parents and share it. Lucas could vote, he will have done it in the legislative elections, he was calm and kind, he had dreams and inner questions about his destiny. The policemen have been detained with a ban on leaving the country. All very fast. It was clear in principle that politicization -Province, CABA- was raised and exposed in articles, editorials, opinions, although it was contained with effort: violence and abuse of the Police as a tool in that order can irritate the general sensitive skin and add to The obscene disunity that we have achieved It is that there are many cases of the type, institutional violence – among us the level is very high as demonstrated and demanded by international observation organizations without turning – and taking away the human condition in low trips can increase the lack of desperate confidence that you touch with your hands and breathe.

For a long time, the difficulty between society and the police has existed. It will always be said that there are many policemen with very low salaries, they do their duty and risk their lives every day. And it will be true. In all the democracies of better settlement and development there are police specializations: common crimes, terrorism, intelligence, investigation, surveillance, security. The idea that the existence of the police is a Trojan horse has been deliberately undermined.

The tragedy of Lucas, poor and unfortunate Lucas, in bloom shot in the head, has to be followed by others. It is not a thought centered on pessimism but on reality and facts. With the addition of another reality: the police are necessary. There is no way to function without a police force. In the tyrannies and brutal regimes that are in abundance – Asia, without exception, Africa, without exception, Latin America – everything is police. The doorman is a policeman, the taxi driver is a policeman, the dentist is a policeman, the manicurist is a policeman, the rector of a school is a policeman. In a democratic system it has to exist to contain crime, protect people and property, help a premature birth on the street – we have seen it so many times and it is always exciting – and stop its own corruption.

But the relationship between police and society becomes difficult without trust. The unspeakable pain of those who spend and will spend the rest of their days around Lucas may be in the machinery of “just for today” that is Argentina -the effective self-help system to get through the next day and stop it, like Alcoholics Anonymous- a patch and go, go.

Lucas González was 17 years old and played in the lower ranks of the Barracas Central club

Police and society. A heart (arrhythmic) for a country. American cinema has dealt with important works in a noble and rare tradition: showing dirty clothes. There is “A Damn Policeman”, by Abel Abel Ferrara, with Harvey Keitel in a state of inspiration and dedication. Nicolás Cage (Herzog), impressive. “Training Day” (Antoine Fuqua), great Denzel Washington, plus Ethan Hawke, Eva Mendes. “Witness in danger” (Peter Weir), Harrison Ford, Viggo Mortensen and more and well: an Amish child unwittingly sees a crime. A clean officer with, sorry, balls, must integrate into the community for their protection. Ferocious wayward policemen want to kill the boy. There are loads, I remember these because they are admirable, without the long line of venal and wicked sheriffs in their Stetson hats and corresponding mirrored sunglasses.

Never for. Now the death by beatings and suffocation of police officers in San Clemente del Tuyú is being investigated. Alejandro Martínez – that’s what he was called – checked into a hotel that was very upset and out of his mind. An alarm bell rang from the hotel connected to the police station. They took him away dead, signs of a beating were revealed and some way to knock him out of breath. A justified call and disaster in a dungeon. The policemen were nine.

This is what was meant before: the police and their role are needed, but not from brutality to brutality. It is needed for basic and obvious reasons. Without solving the web of all questions that involve the way in which it works too many times with an honest examination and with the necessary political decision, it will go from patch to patch until the next season. It is not a childish game of robbers and policemen. If it were, it could be solved soon: Better to have more cops than thieves. It would be clear. It is not the question.

Yes, it is about this society and its leaders and nuances leaving the laziness of the patch and the “just for today” right now. That they have lucidity and courage. Two shots to the head – sad end, Lucas – is unbearably serious.

KEEP READING:

“I want to go with him”: chronicle of the last and heartbreaking goodbye to Lucas González

Intermittent portrait of Argentina