turn Emma Watson into Sakura Haruno

Emma Watson has ventured into the world of magic, with Harry Potter, that of the Disney princesses, with Beauty and the Beast, but would she be able to venture into anime? Whether the answer is yes or no, an artist imagined what the British actress would look like if she were one of the characters in one of the best-known anime of all time: Naruto.

The artist Cyruscloud was commissioned to create this illustration, from scratch, based on a photo of who was Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter saga. In it, he gave Watson the features, costumes and pink hair, of course, of Sakura Haruno, one of the protagonists of the show of Master Masashi Kishimoto, a member of Team 7 and an ally of Naruto Uzumaki. The version of the character that the artist used is the one we saw in Naruto Shippuden.

Without further ado, take a look at the illustration:

Via DeviantArt

The result shows us a Naruto live-action that would undoubtedly look better than any other anime live-action we’ve seen before. As we mentioned earlier, this fanart is especially good because the artist created it from scratch and not by editing a Watson image. Here you can see the creation process.

Would you like to see her in a Naruto live-action? Leave us your comments.

