Trends for brown hair, why would you want to wear the color of Emma Watson?

Chestnut is in fashion. And we do not say it, but all stylists agree that this tone is one of the hair colors protagonists of 2022. But in addition, we are going to find it in several versions where the highlights play a fundamental role in providing that shine, and that special and different touch to the color. base brown.

Among the hair colors that are worn the most this season we have detected several interpretations of brown. From the so-called tone dark chocolate, perfect for an even base with lighter reflections, while ash brown, in which the intensity can be from darker to lighter, the coffee color which is brown mixed with various caramel tones, until the ‘bronde‘, which is the mixture of blonde and brown, among many others … And if there is something positive about this hair tone, it is its great versatility as a base to be able to work with different colors and shades.

Crush on Emma Watson’s chestnut

Brown hair is trending this season and Emma Watson has the most flawless version you’ll want to copy.Gtres

But if there is a chestnut tree that has conquered us in the last few days, that has been the one that Emma Watson in his last public appearance. To analyze and learn a little more about the actress’s beauty style, what her hair color tone is, and how you have to ask the hairdresser if you want to copy it, we have consulted the experts.

From Jean Louis David they have it clear: “the trend of this autumn winter 2022 is to sublimate the bright hair in all kinds of shades, whether in warmer, more natural or cold tones (the least) “. Pedro Moreno, her Education Manager, also tells us:” I love Emma Watson’s current look, it seems very successful both her style of very short medium hair and marked just at the base of the neck, as well as the chosen color tone. That slight coppery gold touch gives it a romantic air to the look, which also has strategically placed points of light or contrasts to highlight the hairstyle based on the natural movement of the hair “.

Golden Brown, bet on natural gradients

The slight coppery gold tone adds a romantic flair to the look with strategic highlightsGtres

And within the brown hair trends we must also give a privileged place to the natural gradients, precisely one of the techniques used to achieve the actress’s very desirable color, which achieves the appearance of having been lightened in the sun, that is, “the famous ‘sun kissed’ effect, in which the cut of the wick is not seen “, explains Alberto Sanguino, director of Eduacin de Llongueras. “In Emma’s hair we see a duotone, that is, a gradient with deep roots. Right in this area, they have used a shade called ‘Golden Brown’, which is a warm golden brown mixed with copper reflections, which lighten and fade at the end without causing a wick effect. “According to Alberto, the two-tone technique is carried out by means of a very fused gradient, obtaining internal veils with darker tones. nude and powdered.

Achieving impeccable hair with a natural and warm brown color is one of the trends that reign supreme this season and that Emma Watson could be said to be a reference for replicas of her look. Bet on soft colors that convey health and consequently, provide a feeling of healthy shiny hair be everything you need to succeed with your hair this fall winter.

