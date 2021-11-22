Tremendous goal by Leo López gives the advantage to Pumas against Toluca

Editorial Mediotiempo

For the wedge to tighten it has to be from hell itself, or what was it like? Leo López scored a great goal for the Cougars at the Nemesio Díez Stadium against Toluca after to surprise to the goalie Luis García with a shot from midfield.

The one who was a Toluca player opened the scoring in the party of Repechage between the Red Devils and the felines when he saw García ahead and without thinking twice he launched the shot from midfield to score a real goal, especially because the goalkeeper tried to get it out but was unsuccessful.

For a few seconds the stadium fell silent as the ball traveled by air. On one side Pumas fans were expectant to see if he entered and when he crossed the goal line, immediately exploded that side of the rostrum.

Thus, lyou Pumas have advanced on the scoreboard in the Repechage that is played in Toluca and they continue showing they are packed with the goal, as they closed the regular phase with four goals to Cruz Azul in 45 minutes to qualify for this instance.

On the side of Toluca, the bank lamented and turned to see, while the Pumas bench celebrated together on one side of the pitch.