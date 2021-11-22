Tottenham Hotspur come back against Leeds United

Duel of strategists on the occasion of the twelfth stop on the calendar of a Premier League that Manchester City defends. Of course, it was Tottenham Hotspur’s turn for an Antonio Conte who has already recognized that directing the London team is going to become the greatest challenge of his career. And what about Marcelo Bielsa, remembered by Athletic Bilbao fans, who wants to take flight at the controls of Leeds United.

Follow after this announcement

The first half would pass without too many notable incidents, since the occasions would be conspicuous by their absence for both contenders. Despite this, the visitors would take the lead in the electronic thanks to Daniel James, who would not waste the sending of Jack Harrison (0 – 1). However, Spurs They would react in the second 45 minutes, since Lucas Moura would connect with Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg to restore parity to the light (1 – 1). Subsequently, Sergio Reguilón, formerly of Real Madrid and Sevilla, would drive Tottenham from Conte to to seal the three points at the expense of Leeds (2 – 1).

This is the Premier League classification

This is the classification of top scorers in the Premier League