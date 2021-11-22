Toño Mauri confesses what it was like to return to the television forums

Actor Toño Mauri revealed that his return to the recording sets has been one of the best gifts he has received after overcoming his contagion of covid-19 and coming out ahead of his double lung transplant.

After recording the series ‘Mariachis’, the producer also confessed in an interview for the program Sale the sun his emotion was so great that he felt nervous as a rookie when filming the first scenes.

“Very happy to be able to return to my normal activities, what I always did, right now I’m working, we’re already in the series filming it here in Guadalajara, I had to participate, I already did my scenes, so I already felt that adrenaline which is to enter the forum again, to the study, and happy because they are the things that I thought that maybe they could no longer be done. First I hadn’t done anything for a long time, and then I did it again and more in this series that is so important to me, it was a very special day, at the end of the day they applauded me, they welcomed me, it was an incredible meeting, that is “It really means going back seriously, going back as is, and acting again. I can tell you that they made me nervous again, as if it were the first time,” he said.

Finally, Toño Mauri assured that during his convalescence he talked a lot with God to beg him to give him time to complete the projects he had pending.

“I did not want to leave without finishing some things that were pending and I asked God a lot, I said ‘give me a chance for another little while, to finish some things that I want to do’ and, above all, that now that they happen to me, I give thanks of this opportunity, because really, if I hadn’t been there, I would have missed some wonderful things, “he concluded.