Tom Holland wants to be the new James Bond of cinema, according to Jacob Batalon | Famous

Tom holland he’s had a very busy schedule since he became Spider-Man. Not only did he participate in six films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), but he is the protagonist of ‘Uncharted’ and ‘Chaos Walking’, films that could be the beginning of new Hollywood franchises.
Despite this, the British actor is targeting one of the most important roles in film history: James Bond.
Tom Holland wants to be James Bond
Jacob Batalon, his Holland co-star in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, claimed to GQ magazine that Holland talks a lot about being the next James Bond.
Peter Parker’s best friend in the movies hinted that his partner’s ambitions go beyond Spider-Man and Uncharted.
Daniel Craig, who has been James Bond since 2006, had his last appearance as a secret agent in ‘No time to die’, so a replacement is already being sought to continue the 007 franchise.
Daniel Craig rejected being James Bond more than once: he didn’t want to make the mistake of other actors.
The first time that Craig gave life to James Bond he was 30 years old, so it is possible that in the next version of that character a slightly younger actor will be sought, so Holland fulfills the characteristics of the new role.
Another point in favor of the protagonist of ‘Cherry’ is his nationality, since in order to preserve the essence of James Bond, it is always a question that whoever plays him is British. Holland’s attractiveness and charisma could work to his advantage to give him an edge in that role.
In ‘The devil all the time’ and ‘Cherry’ Holland was already seen in more serious roles, so we would have to wait to see if ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will be the end of his adventure in Marvel to find out if you have the time to be the new James Bond.
2022 looks just as full for Tom Holland, since in that year ‘Uncharted’ will be released, the adaptation of the video game of the same name that will put the actor in the shoes of Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter who will be in the middle of a discovery that could change the history of mankind.
Thanks to this film, we can see a more mature version of Tom Holland, compared to the personality he assumes in Marvel projects.
In an interview for GQ, Joe Russo stated that Marvel seeks to replace Robert Downey Jr with Tom Holland as the center of its animated universe.
If this information is confirmed, Tom Holland’s agenda will be full in the coming years, so it would be very difficult for him to commit to another great film franchise