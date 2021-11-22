Tom Holland reveals the trick he used to do on the red carpets to look taller

In an interview published last Thursday for GQ’s Men of the Year issue, Tom holland (who is 1.72 cm tall), said he used to do anything to make himself appear taller in person, like wear lifting inserts in shoes.

“I would do this on red carpets where I would be closer to the photographers than the people behind me,” he revealed. As he ages, Holland said he has found the confidence to control what he can.

“I can’t do anything for my height,” he told GQ. “But I can put on more muscle.”

The 25-year-old actor has been at the center of the Spider-Man universe since he first took on the role in the 2016 film “Captain America: Civil War,” although he wore a muscular suit for his superhero debut in the film. film, but the need for additional padding has disappeared as it gets older and stronger.

“Now I only have a cup for the penis,” he told the outlet before releasing his sixth film as Spider-Man.

In the same interview, Holland hinted that he would leave his prominent role in the future, suggesting that “maybe it’s time for me to move” from the franchise.

“Maybe the best thing for Spider-Man is that they make a Miles Morales movie,” he explained. “I also have to keep Peter Parker in mind, because he is an important part of my life.”

With that said, the actor added, “If I play Spider-Man after 30, I’ve done something wrong.”

According to the magazine, he has started to branch out into screenwriting and has started working on a script with his brother.

Holland also takes his spot in front of the camera for Apple TV + ‘s The Crowded Room and Mark Wahlberg’s action film Uncharted. The role of James Bond also seems to be on his mind.

“He talks a lot about being James Bond,” his Spider-Man co-star Jacob Batalon told GQ. “Much much.”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” hits theaters on December 17, put it on your calendar!