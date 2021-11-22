Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield together? The two Spider-Man coincide at a party

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures they have a huge responsibility to Spider-Man: No Way Home, the new tape of the wall-crawler incarnated by Tom holland and whose latest trailer has rekindled speculation about the use of the multiverse by showing in detail The Sinister Six and trigger the idea of ​​the appearance of several Spider-Man like Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield. The latter has even come to coincide with Holland. Although no, they are not dressed in Spider-Man.

Holland and Garfield together in one place

Andrew Garfield, who has admitted that he is eager to see the movie, has repeatedly affirmed his passion for Spider-Man and how important it has been in his life. Nevertheless, He has denied for months that he will appear in the Jon Watts film. And of course, that further fuels speculation on the part of the fandom. Now in the men’s party of the year magazine GQ, in Los Angeles, Garfield has coincided with Holland, allowing himself to be photographed in a warm and fun greeting.

Holland, who has received the award from the aforementioned medium, has enjoyed the meeting between two Peter Parker that marked, each one of them, their own era. If Holland has the Marvel and Sony film based on the popular character pending release, Garfield is promoting the biopic of Jonathan Larson in the applauded and remarkable musical tick, tick BOOOM!, which Netflix premiered last Friday. As a curious note, many fans have highlighted the Tony Stark or Robert Downey Jr. style that Holland wears. Do you agree?

Spider-Man: No Way Home It will be released on December 17 in theaters with great anticipation.