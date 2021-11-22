Toluca vs Pumas playoff LIVE today: Start the complement! (0-1) | 11/21/2021

Change of Toluca. José Juan Vázquez leaves for Diego Chávez.

Saucedo was encouraged to send a low shot with the inside part to the far post, but the ball passes very close.

Goal, goal, goal from Pumas! Dinenno took advantage of a ball that Garcia covered and counterattacks increasing the advantage.

Goalie! Dinenno’s shot, but he fails to finish off correctly and misses the second.

Start the complement, both teams will look for the rival goal.

The first part ends. With a great goal from Leo López, Pumas wins it by the minimum.

Michael Estrada’s header, but the ball goes over the goal.

Leo López’s shot that ends up deflected.

Saucedo service that ends up going off the field.

Saucedo center, but Dinenno fails to finish off a clear match.

Fogonazo from ‘Dedos’ López, but Talavera deflects the ball in a great way.

Saucedo was encouraged to shoot at the goal and passed that ball very close

Goal, goal, great goal from Pumas! Leo López threw a tremendous whiplash from midfield that opens the scoring.

Ian González’s header and the ball is going to crash into the crossbar.

The one that failed! Dinenno had the first, but his shot crosses a lot and he misses a clear one.

Waiter’s flash that ends up going slightly above the arch.

The meeting starts in Toluca.

A. Talavera; A. Mozo, E. Velarde, N. Freire, A. Ortíz; E. Lira, S. Saucedo, F. Álvarez, L. López; J. Dinenno, D. Oliveira.

L. Garcia; R. López, H. Ortega, O. Vanegas; R. Sambueza, C. Baeza, D. Rigonato, J. Vázquez; M. Estrada, I. González, A. Canelo.

Toluca has 26 victories over Pumas, a team that reaches 15 victories; in addition to 14 occasions in which the score was tied.

Both teams are already in the Nemesio Diez; This afternoon they will try to beat the opponent in order to qualify for the Liguilla.

Rubens Sambueza is the most lethal player for Toluca; With his good handling of the ball, he will seek to generate plays that unbalance the puma defense and thus reach the rival goal.

Hernán Cristante spoke about his rival in turn prior to the match: “Pumas is dangerous, he is not interested if the game breaks, they make a good dumbbell Dinneno with the shuttlecocks. Pumas does not worry me, it occupies me.”

Of the last six games of the campaign there are 4 where the Pumas were victorious; on the other hand, Toluca league eight games without knowing the victory.

Toluca has to pay special attention to Juan Dinenno, the striker will seek to hurt the scarlet squad and seek qualification for the Liguilla with his goals.

Welcome to coverage of the meeting between Toluca and Pumas. This meeting corresponds to the Reclassification duel towards the Opening League 2021. We will shortly share the most relevant information of the meeting as well as the initial line-ups.

The Toluca vs Pumas game will be played at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, located in Toluca, State of Mexico. The capacity of the building is 30,000 people.