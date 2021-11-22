Toluca vs Pumas playoff LIVE today: Start the complement! (0-1) | 11/21/2021

Hasan Sheikh
6:18 PMa few seconds ago

55 ‘

Change of Toluca. José Juan Vázquez leaves for Diego Chávez.

5:16 PM2 minutes ago

54 ‘

Saucedo was encouraged to send a low shot with the inside part to the far post, but the ball passes very close.

5:11 PM7 minutes ago

49 ‘

Goal, goal, goal from Pumas! Dinenno took advantage of a ball that Garcia covered and counterattacks increasing the advantage.

6:09 PM10 minutes ago

47 ‘

Goalie! Dinenno’s shot, but he fails to finish off correctly and misses the second.

6:07 PM12 minutes ago

Four. Five’

Start the complement, both teams will look for the rival goal.

5:50 PM29 minutes ago

45 + 3 ‘

The first part ends. With a great goal from Leo López, Pumas wins it by the minimum.

5:45 PM33 minutes ago

43 ‘

Michael Estrada’s header, but the ball goes over the goal.

5:40 PM39 minutes ago

39 ‘

Leo López’s shot that ends up deflected.

5:37 PM42 minutes ago

36 ‘

Saucedo service that ends up going off the field.

5:30 PM an hour ago

29 ‘

Saucedo center, but Dinenno fails to finish off a clear match.

5:26 PM an hour ago

25 ‘

Fogonazo from ‘Dedos’ López, but Talavera deflects the ball in a great way.

5:22 PM an hour ago

twenty-one’

Saucedo was encouraged to shoot at the goal and passed that ball very close

5:17 PM an hour ago

16 ‘

Goal, goal, great goal from Pumas! Leo López threw a tremendous whiplash from midfield that opens the scoring.

5:14 PM an hour ago

13 ‘

Ian González’s header and the ball is going to crash into the crossbar.

5:11 PM an hour ago

10 ‘

The one that failed! Dinenno had the first, but his shot crosses a lot and he misses a clear one.

5:05 PM an hour ago

3′

Waiter’s flash that ends up going slightly above the arch.

5:03 PM an hour ago

0 ‘

The meeting starts in Toluca.

5:02 PM an hour ago

XI Toluca

A. Talavera; A. Mozo, E. Velarde, N. Freire, A. Ortíz; E. Lira, S. Saucedo, F. Álvarez, L. López; J. Dinenno, D. Oliveira.

5:01 PM an hour ago

XI Toluca

L. Garcia; R. López, H. Ortega, O. Vanegas; R. Sambueza, C. Baeza, D. Rigonato, J. Vázquez; M. Estrada, I. González, A. Canelo.

4:51 PM an hour ago

Red predominates

Toluca has 26 victories over Pumas, a team that reaches 15 victories; in addition to 14 occasions in which the score was tied.

3:48 PM2 hours ago

They are present

Both teams are already in the Nemesio Diez; This afternoon they will try to beat the opponent in order to qualify for the Liguilla.

4:43 PM2 hours ago

Alternates

3:35 PM2 hours ago

Be careful with this player

Rubens Sambueza is the most lethal player for Toluca; With his good handling of the ball, he will seek to generate plays that unbalance the puma defense and thus reach the rival goal.

3:25 PM2 hours ago

It is dangerous

Hernán Cristante spoke about his rival in turn prior to the match: “Pumas is dangerous, he is not interested if the game breaks, they make a good dumbbell Dinneno with the shuttlecocks. Pumas does not worry me, it occupies me.”

4:22 PM2 hours ago

What numbers!

Of the last six games of the campaign there are 4 where the Pumas were victorious; on the other hand, Toluca league eight games without knowing the victory.

4:16 PM2 hours ago

Be careful with this player

Toluca has to pay special attention to Juan Dinenno, the striker will seek to hurt the scarlet squad and seek qualification for the Liguilla with his goals.

4:11 PM2 hours ago

It’s present

4:06 PM2 hours ago

Buenas tardes!

Welcome to coverage of the meeting between Toluca and Pumas. This meeting corresponds to the Reclassification duel towards the Opening League 2021. We will shortly share the most relevant information of the meeting as well as the initial line-ups.

4:01 PM2 hours ago

Don’t take off from here to follow Toluca vs Pumas live

In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups Toluca vs Pumas live, as well as the most recent information that emerges from the Nemesio Diez Stadium. Do not miss details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.

3:56 PM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Toluca vs Pumas online and live

3:51 PM2 hours ago

Pumas Statements

3:46 PM3 hours ago

Toluca statements

Rubens Sambueza He also met with the media prior to this duel: “Regarding what happened to the Tigres player, of the national team, it seems to me a lack of respect that people hide behind social networks to insult and threaten the family. Hopefully that culprit can be found, that one, as we say out there, who doesn’t have the hu3vos to say things head-on. ”

“Pumas will be a difficult opponent as always, he comes with an important state of mind, but I think that does not help much because it is another game. We are going to take our precautions, and I think it is going to be a nice repechage match.”

“Pumas comes with an important state of mind, but I think that out there is not much use because it is a totally different game.”

“Unfortunately we were not enough to qualify directly, which was our main objective, we had an irregularity at the end of the championship for 8 games, it gave us to place ourselves in the playoffs. however, reversing this situation is up to us.

“We already had to play a playoff last season where we managed to advance on penalties and with this match we will seek to unleash our best potential to advance to the quarterfinals.”

“Words are not enough for these direct knockout games, here it depends on each one, we have to give our best effort, a lot of will and sacrifice for the benefit of the team. I as captain, to encourage as much as possible, but also to show that we want to continue being transcended ”.

“The football order that we can have and not leave so many spaces will be the key. We already faced cougars here at home and it was a very difficult game. We will have to be a solid team in defense so that, from the midfield forward, everyone can reach their best potential and make a difference ”.

3:41 PM3 hours ago

Hard way

3:36 PM3 hours ago

For the qualification

3:31 PM3 hours ago

The match will be played at the Nemesio Diez Stadium

The Toluca vs Pumas game will be played at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, located in Toluca, State of Mexico. The capacity of the building is 30,000 people.

3:26 PM3 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Toluca vs Pumas match, corresponding to the Repechage of the Apertura 2021 of the Liga MX. The meeting will take place at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, at 5:00 p.m.

