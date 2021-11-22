together (in Seville) but not scrambled

This weekend the 30th anniversary of the International Horse Show (SICAB) in Seville, after its previous edition was affected by the pandemic and the severe restrictive measures imposed by the coronavirus crisis.

At the event we saw many familiar faces. Among them, to Jesulín de Ubrique (47) already Elsa Pataky (45), two famous in Spain but that have little to do with each other. However, they share their passion for the horse, and they have demonstrated this on the aforementioned anniversary, where they have been awarded for it.

Jesulín de Ubrique says nothing about Julia

The appearance of Jesulín de Ubrique was more than expected, especially since the daughter he has in common with his current wife, María José Campanario (42), Julia (18), has been involved in a murky affair with her ex-boyfriend, Bryan Mejía. Apparently, and in short, both had a run-in at a nightclub, and she reported it. And now the soccer player has a restraining order from her.

Although this matter has been the most commented on in the pink press in recent weeks, Jesulín did not refer to it for a second. Nor did he speak of Andrea Janeiro (22), the daughter he has with Belén Esteban. Yes, he did refer –in petit committee– to his 14-year-old son Jesus, of the one who said that he would not dedicate himself to bullfighting because he does not like it, as stated Chic. On the sidelines, he did not refer to anything else about his personal life.

Elsa Pataky, the winner with more style

And what was Elsa Pataky doing in that sarao? The actress, who lives in Australia with her husband Chris Hemsworth, with whom he has three children, attended the event to receive an award for his international projection and his love for horses. The beautiful interpreter left the audience astonished when she appeared mounted mounted on horseback and dressed in the traditional costume of the horsemen of the Fair. Pataky came out on stage, smiled, picked up his award, and left. He did not even stay for the subsequent dinner, where Jesulín was.

Many familiar faces

The journalist Nieves Herrero, singer Maria Jimenez and the bullfighter’s daughter Damaso gonzalez, named Marta, were other celebrities awarded at the event.

Nieves Herrero