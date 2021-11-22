To improve the quality of life of citizens, they install the Building Commission for Equity and Social Welfare of Los Cabos

Los Cabos, Baja California Sur.- With the commitment to generate strategies and public policies focused on meeting the needs of citizens, promoting equality and ensuring that social support materializes in a real and transparent well-being, VI Councilor Guillermina Díaz, He presided over the installation of the Building Commission for Equity and Social Welfare of the XIV City Council of Los Cabos.

The president of the aforementioned Commission, Guillermina Díaz, -in a team with the VII Councilor and I Secretary, Catarino Flores and the X Councilor and II Secretary, Andrea Ramírez-, met with the General Director of Social Development, Cuauhtémoc Carmona, to request in the first instance, a diagnosis of the areas of the agency that he directs, such as: the Municipal Directorate of Organization and Citizen Participation and the Municipal Directorate of Health; This in order to promote an effective channel of dialogue and that social programs reach the people who need it most.

In this sense, the VII councilor José Catarino Flores Castro, made a call to fight for the prosperity of the citizenship, and why the support that these agencies administer, -and whose objective is the well-being of the citizenship-, allow the construction and progress in the quality of life of the Cabeños, especially of the communities that most need to be attended to.