Tiger Woods shows his comeback in three-second video and shocks the world

USA — Tiger Woods returned to golf. The ‘Tigre’ uploaded a video of just three seconds doing a swing and the world was shocked by the news of the return of one of the best players in the history of the sport.

Through their social networks, Woods shared his golf swing with the legend “Making progress”. Immediately, Instagram and Twitter began reacting to the first public video of the American playing golf since he was in a car accident last April.

After his accident, Tiger Woods has already returned to activity. AP

And it is that although the news of last week, where Tiger He was caught without crutches, it was not enough, now his traditional golf swing is added, which deluded sports fans with a potential return of the legend for 2022.

Players like Justin Thomas, who is a champion of Majors and a great friend of Woods, wrote a message on his social networks where he made clear his happiness for the return of Tiger.

“But I think I love this more,” Thomas quoted from his Twitter account. And it is that the American golfer praised, minutes before, Rory McIlroy and the passion with which he plays golf, but did not contain himself with the video of Tiger.

Tiger He looked in his video in good shape, with a full swing and without apparent back pain, which were the great problem during 2020 and prior to his accident in April of this year. In addition, he wore a mesh on his right leg, which was the most affected by the blows he suffered.

In social networks, the specialized media and the thousands of fans of the American were not contained with messages of support for the 15-time Majors champion, including the Augusta Masters title five times.