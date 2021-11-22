This is what the first Ford Bronco with air suspension looks like

If there is an event related to the world of motoring where manufacturers and various aftermarket companies unveil their latest and wildest creations, that is the one. Las Vegas Sema Show. Some of the most spectacular preparations on the planet meet there and it is also the ideal occasion to show the most interesting projects, being the Ford bronco Of these images, one of them was the only one in the event to exhibit a lowered suspension.

Glued to the asphalt

To be honest, one never expects to see a Ford Bronco stuck to the ground, although there will be owners who want it, because the nature of this car corresponds to going very high and entering all those terrain in poor condition. However, the companies Vossen Wheels and AccuAir have come together to carry out a preparation that gives the popular 4×4 a unique look without affecting its off-road skills, all thanks to the presence of an adaptive air suspension and 20-inch diameter forged wheels.

With regard to the former, the installed elements act as a 7.5 centimeter lift kit designed to significantly increase the ground clearance of the Bronco and thus face all kinds of difficulties. But of course, when the American SUV hits paved ground, the driver can manipulate a stainless steel touch panel located on the dashboard, or a mobile application connected by Bluetooth, giving the 4×4 a totally relaxed position. It’s as if the Bronco decided to rest on its massive 35-inch Toyo Open Country MT tires.

Available in different sizes

As for the latter, Vossen provided a set of rims Vossen Hybrid Forged HF6-3 20 x 9.5-inch multi-spoke with anthracite finish. These units are wrapped in the aforementioned tires, which are actually factory fitted for this particular Bronco. We have to admit that these tires fit really well and fit perfectly with the Area 51 blue color of the body. However, there is also the possibility to choose between five standard and nine custom finishes, as well as in 22 or 24 inch sizes.

All those owners of a Ford Bronco, or those who have decided to buy one, and have been fascinated by how these new components fit the American 4×4 should know that the aforementioned Vossen tires are already on sale. However, AccuAir says that the suspension upgrade kit will not be available until spring 2022.

