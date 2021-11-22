This is what Jennifer Aniston measures without heels

The actress Jennifer Aniston The 52-year-old is one of the Hollywood figures most followed by audiences who fell in love with her in the 1990s when she played Rachel on the acclaimed American series Friends. The truth is that over time she consolidated her career and today she is a complete artist.

Jennifer Aniston. Source: Terra file

Through their social networks Jennifer Aniston he makes contact with his fans and already accumulates more than 38 million followers from all latitudes, for them he shares photos of his work and presentations and also of his daily life, but there is a constant in his instagram feed and that is that he always goes out with high heel shoes.

Jennifer Aniston. Source: instagram @jenniferaniston

Fans are intrigued and wonder how tall the blonde really is without heels and why she wears them consistently. According to his official biography, Jennifer Aniston She measures 1.64 meters so she is a really short woman and to improve her looks and her styling she decides on the heel.

Jennifer Aniston. Source: instagram @jenniferaniston

Some months ago Jennifer Aniston She monopolized the covers of international newspapers due to a supposed love reunion with her ex-husband Brad Pitt but that never happened and it remained in the minds of the followers as an illusion. Yes Jennifer Lopez He did it with Ben Affleck, why wouldn’t Brad do it?

Jennifer Aniston. Source: instagram @jenniferaniston

On these days Jennifer Aniston She is focused on new work projects and continues to enjoy the affection of her followers who were moved with her at the Friends reunion that took place a few months ago in the United States and which swept memories, 30 years after its first broadcast. .