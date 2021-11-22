This is the probability that you will win the Christmas Lottery 2021

As every year, millions of Spanish citizens place all hope of winning one of the great awards of the Christmas lottery. However, we must be aware that odds of this happening are minimal, but why not maintain the illusion?

Next Wednesday, December 22, the Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw will be held in Spain. This is one of the most anticipated events of the year, since important prizes are at stake.

Although all citizens are aware of the difficulty of obtaining a great prize in the Christmas Draw, they also all live with enthusiasm the celebration of the Lottery. What if my tenth is the one awarded by ‘El Gordo’?

This is the probability of winning the Lottery

The first prize of the Christmas Lottery is popularly known as ‘El Gordo’. Each tenth winner with ‘El Gordo’ distributes 400,000 euros before taxes. Of this award, a percentage falls into the hands of the Treasury.

And is that if there is someone who has insured the prize in the Christmas Lottery, it is the Tax Agency, thanks to the taxes applied on the draw.

Specifically, the amount exempt from processing in the Christmas Lottery is 40,000 euros. Therefore, 20% of the tax of ‘El Gordo’ is applied on 360,000 euros of the tenth and not on the total of 400,000 euros.

Therefore, the full economic award that a person would receive for a tenth awarded by ‘El Gordo’ in 2021 is 328,000 euros. Although, the Treasury is made with an amount of up to 72,000 euros.

To know the probabilities of winning ‘El Gordo’ or any of the great prizes at stake during the Draw, it is necessary to know the mechanism of the Christmas Lottery. We find two drums, where the numbers are located in one and the prizes to be distributed in another.

In the numbers hype are a total of 100,000 numbers; from 00000 to 99999. In other words, the probability of winning the first prize of the Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw is 1 in 100,000 if you have one tenth of a specific number.

However, the chances of obtaining some of the prizes drawn in the Christmas Lottery is 5%, taking into account the refund and the stones.

Most wanted tenths

When selecting the number of the tenth of the Christmas Lottery, many people rely on traditions, special dates or superstitions. However, the probability that one number will roll over another is exactly the same.

However, each year, different Christmas Lottery Draw numbers quickly sell out at State Gambling and Lottery Administration locations. In addition, it must be borne in mind that currently tickets can also be purchased through the Internet.

Thus, in 2021 the most sought after and sold numbers of the Christmas Lottery correspond to the dates on which Leo Messi was signed by PSG, the day of the volcano eruption on La Palma or referring to Filomena .