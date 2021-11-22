This is how Chivas’ schedule continues after Grita México A21 of Liga MX

Chivas de Guadalajara, after the elimination in the Grita México A21 of Liga MX, continues on its way to the 2022 Clausura Tournament.

With the last penalty missed by Alejandro Mayorga placeholder image versus Club Puebla at Cuauhtémoc Stadium for him Repechage for the Big party, the participation of the Chivas of Guadalajara at Tournament Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 of the MX League and, consequently, the commitments in the calendar of the current year.

That means that the campus that commands Marcelo Michel Leaño (who, by the way, was ratified before the definitions stage as the coach of the main team), he was automatically in vacation mode after the elimination, under the agreement to return to rehearsals in two weeks to face the 2022 competitions.

This was communicated by the Guadalajara Sports Club Through their official website and on their verified social media accounts: “The campus of Sacred Flock will report back on Monday, December 6 to carry out the rigorous medical and physical examinations between that day and Tuesday. The rest of his work schedule is yet to be confirmed. “

Amaury Vergara acknowledged his guilt in the face of frustration at Grita México A21

Upon removal of the Chivas of Guadalajara at Repechage for the League of the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX, Amaury vergara stated in this regard: “I assume 100 percent responsibility for this lack of objective that we have set ourselves for two years in this new sports project. Just tell the fans that I am going to do everything possible to have Chivas where it needs to be “.

He also provided details of the feelings of the board of directors, coaching staff, staff and protagonists in general: “The truth is I have no words to describe how sad and hurt we are for not having met the expectations of the fans. I know that nothing I say is going to heal the feeling that the fans have. We definitely failed in this tournament, that’s the reality. “