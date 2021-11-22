Thirty years of SICAB in Seville: The best anecdotes

In 1991 Carmen Martínez de Sola, Antonio Sánchez Bedoya, Miguel Rojas, Saskia Mesdag and Rocío de la Cámara founded the SICAB (International Horse Show). Tomás Terry pulled the agenda and Charlton Heston, Sophia Loren, Ira von Fürstenberg, Jacqueline Bisset, Alain Delon, Bo Derek or Latoya Jackson appeared.

In the middle of the African horse sickness crisis, five crazy people (Carmen Martínez de Sola, Antonio Sánchez Bedoya, Miguel Rojas, Saskia Mesdag and Rocío de la Cámara) decided to jump into a pool in which two things could have happened, float or stamped. And they got the first. In 1991 they founded the SICAB (International Horse Show) by the hand of Ancce (National Association of Purebred Spanish Horse Breeders) and it did not take long for a constellation to be nurtured by that demiurge of good being and knowing how to be Thomas Terry. He pulled the agenda and they appeared, among others, Charlton heston, Sophia loren, Ira von Fürstenberg, Jacqueline bisset, Alain Delon and Bo Derek. Yes, the ‘perfect woman’ of cinema was the first to showcase Hollywood royalty and also the last to do so in 2012. Along with Tomás, the ineffable public relations, Silvia Peris.

Box in 2010 with, among others, from left to right, María Rosa, Pastora Soler, Alfonso Díez and Bo Derek.

Bo bought horses for her Californian ranch and came back with some friends as nice and blonde as her, Daryl Hannah and Shania twain. In 1993 the arrival of Charlton heston and his wife Lydia overshadowed the visit of the Infanta Elena, who already at that time was seen secretly in Paris with Jaime de Marichalar. The protagonist of Ben Hur He put the condition that he should not be photographed while he ate and a renowned journalist of the heart took out his pocket camera whose ‘click’ cost him the veto to the fair for life.

Demands of the queens of European cinema

One of the most famous anecdotes was suffered by Tomás with Sophia loren in 2001 because the Italian diva did not want to do the walk before the horse show and the awards ceremony. The rancher and gentleman of public relations tried to convince her by claiming that the float was a replica of the one that the Queen Mother of England had and that the background would sound Funiculì, funiculà It reminded him of his interwar childhood. “La regina é la regina e la Signora é la Signora“Snapped the representative.

Bo Dereck posing with a horse.

Everyone was waiting for the arrival of Catherine Deneuve the following year because the rumor of his legendary coldness has always spread, but he conquered everyone and they conquered her with a good jabugo leg. That one has been the real protagonist year after year. All the celebrities fell exhausted, and to finish off their representatives, who were sent another piece, although a shoulder blade.

The elegance and sympathy of Jacqueline bisset got people in their pockets in 2005. Bertin Osborne He did not stop covering her with his gaze during dinner, and the next day, during lunch at his farm, Hacienda San José, his young daughters did not stop taking pictures with her. To keep up with the frenetic pace of the Sicab, some journalists threw away vitamins not suitable for public consumption.

In 2006, the legend Gina lollobrigida flaunted his strong character when he read an endless manifesto at the press conference defending his love for Javier Rigau, who had returned to Barcelona a few hours earlier and who the night before experienced an uncomfortable situation when the interpreter of Trapeze he ordered them to throw from the table Carmen Lomana because it made eyes at him. At the gala dinner at the Carriage Museum, after the traditional awards, the star went table by table to say goodbye to the guests and take a picture with them.

Norma Duval and Matias Khun in 2012.

In 2008 there was a double. The 185 cm seduction spell Jerry hall overshadowed the surly Ornella muti. The current wife of the billionaire communication entrepreneur Rupert murdoch He showed a great education, without forgetting the names of some journalists. “Where is Luis?” He said to the organizers, asking who wrote these lines, because he had promised me that he would give me an interview at night. And he fulfilled.

Tom Cruise’s snub of Ivana Trump

When in 2009 he landed Ivana trump got messy fat. Not for her, who did not charge anything. The closing dinner of that edition started with problems. The bodyguards of Tom cruise and Cameron Diaz they had taken over the hotel and no one could have access to the great hall until the stars returned to their rooms. They were both rolling Night and day. They did not care that there was an event whose godmother was Ivana Trump, that at the precise moment in which the security guards formed a barrier before some photographers, the former first wife of the former president of the United States came out of the elevator with her friend and representative Vivian Ventura with a spectacular evening dress that overshadowed the outfit print animal of that press conference where he made it clear that he preferred to be a nanny to a nurse. She meant, of course, that she liked men much younger than her. By the way, her fourth and last husband, Rossano Rubicondi passed away earlier this month.

Alain Delon kissing Cayetana de Alba before Alfonso Díez.

“My brother was murdered,” he told me La Toya Jackson a year and a half after the death of his brother Michael at the Hacienda Rebujena la Alta in Bollullos de la Mitación (Seville) then owned by Gil Silgado and his girlfriend, the exmiss Spain Maria Jesus Ruiz, which over time was destroyed by squatters. The singer and writer bought a flamenco dress, arrived with her boyfriend Jeffre Phillips and he also took a ham.

Alain Delon arriving by carriage in 2011.

In 2011, Alain Delon he spent with the glasses of wine, flirted with Juncal Rivero and he did not want to remember his love affairs with the unfortunate Romy schneider. Among the posh guests were almost always Aline Griffith, Countess of Romanones, as nice as deaf as a wall; Charo Palacios, Countess of Montarco and Beatrice of Orléans who used to slip away to walk alone in Seville or Astrid klisans who was relaxing riding a horse at Hacienda Rebujena.

Tomás Terry and Beatriz de Orleans.

Bo Derek closed the cycle of the arrival of great stars in 2012 because the following year, Melanie Griffith could not attend because his daughter Stella I had exams and Sarah ferguson asked 30,000 euros plus expenses for her and her companions. The crisis had taken its toll. The Duchess of York stayed home.

This year, on the rebound, they have had Elsa Pataky. Something has happened. They found her distant and somewhat unfriendly. The organization covered their three children to avoid being photographed. They even say that she threatened not to attend the final show where she appeared on horseback dressed in short. He made no statements. He did not offer a press conference. He did not go to the official dinner. This is how the three decades of the Sicab have passed.