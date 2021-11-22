“They told me I had days to live”

The mother of Selena Gomez, Mandy TeefyYou have been through a very delicate time in your life. She has confessed it herself as a result of being on the cover of the magazine Entrepreneur.

Mandy with her daughter Selena and Daniela Pearson have created together Wondermind, an application that is designed to help and guide people with mental health problems. But the followers of Selena’s mother have put aside this precious initiative and have fallen some criticism of Mandy for her fitness.

Obviously Mandy hasn’t shut up and has responded forcefully to his critics, who surely did not know what happened: “I was never going to talk about this, but I knew I had to do it once the cover of Entrepreneur came out, since the messages on my weight they have arrived“, account in a post on Instagram.

“I just posted a polite offer in lieu of insults. But I got out of the hospital about three weeks ago with double pneumonia. They told me that I had days to live“, he continues explaining.

And continues: “I had some miracle doctors and the love of my family and friends to carry on. Fight. The doctors struggled and I was one of the few who did. I gained 27 kilos plus an inflammation that came from the infection. I never gave up neither with me nor with Wondermind. I had nothing to do to be in a photo shoot. ”

“So yesterday was a very nice day for many reasons, but it was clouded by the attacks of a few. I am healthy and will work on myself at my own pace. It’s a miracle that I’m here And I couldn’t care less if that means I’m a 16 instead of an 8, “says Mandy.

To finish, write: “I send a lot of love to all of you. Remember Wondermind! The first photo is from the moment when I had two days left to live, the second is from the day I left the hospital. “

Surely you are interested in:

“I am more than proud of the work I did with Disney”: Selena Gómez returns to pronounce on her past as a child star