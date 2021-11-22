They investigate mistreatment of children and babies in a nursery in Monclova, Coahuila that was exhibited in videos of networks

The Procurator for Boys, Girls and the Family in Coahuila (PRONNIF) initiated an ex officio investigation by the child and baby abuse publicly denounced by mothers in a nursery in the city of Monclova.

Natalia Flores, director of the private children’s room, KidZone, was exhibited in two videos where she lifts and squeezes a child and in another where she hits a baby on the forehead.

The media spread the facts that have outraged public opinion.

Through a press release, the PRONNIF reported this noon that derived from journalistic notes that indicate an alleged case of violation of rights dHe entered a children’s stay in the city of Monclova and began an investigation.

This Wednesday, October 20, staff from the Central Region Deputy Attorney General’s Office began an ex officio investigation, he said.

First, the children’s stay was required documentation proving that it has the necessary authorizations for its operation.

Later, the competent authorities were given a hearing in order to initiate the corresponding investigations.

These inquiries will be made based on the provisions of the Law of Provision of Services for the Attention, Care and Comprehensive Development of Children of the State.

“So far there is no report to PRONNIF, however the investigations will continue to guarantee and protect the rights of girls, boys and adolescents,” the attorney general said in the statement.

As it became known, mothers of families exhibited on social networks, videos of surveillance cameras, where they prove child abuse against children and babies,

In the nursery, located on Zacatecas street in the Regina neighborhood, there were 45 students, but several women anticipated that they will no longer take them and demanded punishment for the person or persons responsible for the child abuse.