They capture Keanu Reeves proving once again that he is a good person

They capture Keanu Reeves proving once again that he is a nice guy

One of the favorite actors of the moment is undoubtedly Keanu reevesA situation that he not only achieved because of his spectacular films, but also because he continues to show that he is a great person at every opportunity. Now he just reminded us again, as he was caught on the recording set of John wick 4 helping to load the production equipment.

Keannu Reeves being once again a nice guy

It seems that Keanu reeves He never tires of showing us repeatedly that he is a very good person. We’ve already seen him be gentle with his different co-stars, but now he does it again with the production team of the new installment of John wick.

As you can surely imagine, when most actors finish filming their scenes on film, they immediately retire to rest or do other work. However, the case is different with Reeves who was recorded while helping to load the production equipment at the end of a day of filming.

Here you can see it:

As you could see, the video shared by the Instagram account popcornsapp allows us to see the actor carrying equipment and going up some stairs, and when someone approaches to help himHe refuses and keeps carrying everything to give the workers a hand.

We remind you that John wick 4 It will premiere on May 27, 2022, but we will be able to see the actor in movie theaters much earlier, when the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections.

