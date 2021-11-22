they can be bought, sold and maintained from the MercadoPago app

MercadoLibre seeks venture into the world of cryptocurrencies using their MercadoPago application to make digital payments.

According to the vice president of MercadoPago, Tulio Olivera, clients of this service in Brazil They will be able to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies, using their digital wallets. This opportunity that was already available to a small group of clients in early November, it will reach other users in the coming weeks.

Although initially cryptocurrencies cannot be used to pay directly The intention if the goods purchased in MercadoLibre is to replicate the product in other Latin American markets in the future, Oliveira mentioned.

It is not the first time that MercadoLibre ventures with Bitcoin

The company had already released its interest in entering this new market of cryptocurrencies, where even the co-founder and CEO Marcos Galperin, had expressed his opinion for the opportunities they gave, after reporting the purchase of 7.8 million bitcoins in the month of May.





With this move, MercadoLibre joins the trend of other services of digital payments, such as PayPal and Venmo, which are also enabling possibility of accessing cryptocurrencies.

MercadoLibre, which started its fintech division in 2003, now offers from a wallet, a method of payment, as well as credits for buyers and sellers, in addition to insurance. In total, its payment volume increased in the third quarter up to $ 20.9 billion, 44% more than the previous year.